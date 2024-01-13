Live updates: Republicans still battling winter weather in Iowa stretch run

DeSantis celebrates campaign efforts with advisers and friends

DeSantis took advantage of yesterday's snow day to relax at the end of Friday with some of his closest advisers and friends, ahead of a final blitz of campaigning this weekend.

The Florida governor — joined by his wife Casey, senior campaign staff, donors, volunteers, and friends — gathered for a casual celebration at Bevy’s Tavern in the Des Moines suburbs to thank team members for their efforts before Monday night’s caucuses.

With now just two days left until Iowans make their presidential preferences known, the governor has made nearly 170 stops across the state with four more stops on his campaign schedule today. DeSantis will start his day today in the western reaches of the state, making stops in Council Bluffs and Atlantic, followed by a drop-in at the super PAC Never Back Down’s headquarters in West Des Moines. He’ll end the day with a town hall in Davenport, on the border with Illinois.