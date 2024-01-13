Live updates: Republicans still battling winter weather in Iowa stretch run

Here's the latest from the 2024 campaign trail:
- Republican presidential hopefuls are gearing up for a packed day of campaign events in Iowa, but they are still contending with low temperatures, wind and the heavy snow that forced cancellation of some events Friday.
- The National Weather Service Des Moines, Iowa, and surrounding areas remains under effect Saturday until 6 p.m. Central Time.
- Former President Donald Trump has converted most of his weekend events into tele-rallies due to weather.
- Caucusgoers stuck at home will see more than $2.6 million in GOP TV ads through Jan. 15, according to AdImpact. Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley's super PAC is spending the most, followed by one of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' super PACs.
- Businessman Vivek Ramaswamy is mostly absent on TV, but he has held the most events of any candidate in Iowa and has more planned today.
DeSantis celebrates campaign efforts with advisers and friends
DeSantis took advantage of yesterday's snow day to relax at the end of Friday with some of his closest advisers and friends, ahead of a final blitz of campaigning this weekend.
The Florida governor — joined by his wife Casey, senior campaign staff, donors, volunteers, and friends — gathered for a casual celebration at Bevy’s Tavern in the Des Moines suburbs to thank team members for their efforts before Monday night’s caucuses.
With now just two days left until Iowans make their presidential preferences known, the governor has made nearly 170 stops across the state with four more stops on his campaign schedule today. DeSantis will start his day today in the western reaches of the state, making stops in Council Bluffs and Atlantic, followed by a drop-in at the super PAC Never Back Down’s headquarters in West Des Moines. He’ll end the day with a town hall in Davenport, on the border with Illinois.
Democrats resume Iowa billboard campaign ahead of GOP caucuses
The Democratic National Committee is launching another billboard campaign across Iowa, attacking Republican presidential candidates for what it’s calling “extreme” policy positions as they barnstorm the state ahead of the Jan. 15 caucuses.
The billboards target former Trump, Haley and DeSantis, who polling suggest are the top three contenders in the state. Messages on the billboards accuse the three candidates of supporting an “extreme MAGA agenda,” including national abortion bans, cuts to Social Security and Medicare and tax breaks for the wealthy.
“No matter who emerges from the flurry of chaos that has been the 2024 Republican primary, every single one of these MAGA extremists is running on a deeply unpopular agenda that would make any of them low-temp losers in the general election,” said DNC national press secretary Sarafina Chitika.
At least two of the billboards will specifically focus on Trump, seizing on his recent remark predicting the U.S. economy will crash and hoping it occurs “during this next 12 months.”
“Donald Trump said ‘hopes’ the economy crashes,” one billboard reads. “Millions of jobs lost, retirement savings wiped out, businesses shuttered.”
The billboards are posted in Waterloo-Cedar Falls, Cedar Rapids, Council Bluffs, Dubuque, Davenport and Des Moines — all locations where the Republican candidates have announced events in the run-up to the caucuses. The advertisements will remain active until Jan. 16, the day after the election.
Haley and DeSantis super PACs, Trump campaign lead late Iowa advertising
Haley's super PAC, SFA Fund Inc., is set to spend the most money on TV ads in Iowa over the next three days, while Trump is spending the most of any candidate's campaign, according to AdImpact.
And DeSantis' two super PACs on the air, Fight Right and Good Fight, are spending more combined than Haley's group, though DeSantis' campaign itself is spending little. Because campaigns are guaranteed a lower advertising rate than outside groups, it is more efficient for campaigns to spend on TV, even though super PACs can raise more money from individual donors.
Caucusgoer intensity — and how excited they are to turn out amid severe winter weather — could play an important role in Monday's contest.
Haley hits Biden foreign policy, predicts strong Iowa showing
Haley appeared on Sean Hannity's Fox News program late Friday to hit President Joe Biden's handling of foreign policy.
"It is a constant topic of conversation that comes up with voters here in Iowa," Haley said. "We’ve also seen it New Hampshire, people are worried they see those wars and they’re worried about what this means. We should always be focused on national security and prevention of war. That’s what Joe Biden’s missed."
Asked how she expects Monday's caucuses to go, Haley said, "It’s really cold, but we’re going to have a strong showing."