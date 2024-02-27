Michigan primary live updates: Biden faces protest vote over Gaza while Trump and Haley square off

Gaza conflict and candidates' ages spur protest votes in Michigan

At Dearborn High School in the Arab American enclave of Dearborn, Michigan, several voters told NBC News this morning that they voted “uncommitted” to send a message to the Biden administration. They expressed their frustration with the administration not calling for a cease-fire in Gaza.

“We feel like he’s been telling us and acting like he’s hearing us, but I don’t believe he’s hearing us based on actions,” one voter told NBC News.

In addition, some voters here who consider themselves independents said they cast their ballot this morning for Nikki Haley because they are concerned about the age of both Biden and Trump.

“They’re too old. We need a younger generation who have different ideas than the older generation,” another voter said.

Meanwhile, a sizable number of Haley voters in a suburb of Grand Rapids say they cast their ballots as a protest against Trump, with some of them considering themselves closer to the Democratic Party while others identify closer to independents or moderate Republicans.