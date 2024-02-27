Michigan primary live updates: Biden faces protest vote over Gaza while Trump and Haley square off

Here's the latest on the Michigan primary:
- Voters are heading to the polls for the Michigan Democratic and Republican presidential primaries. Final polls close at 9 p.m. ET.
- President Joe Biden is facing opposition from critics of his handling of the Israel-Hamas war, who are urging Democrats to cast a protest vote for "uncommitted."
- After completing a sweep of the early voting states, former President Donald Trump is looking to continue his march to the GOP nomination over former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley.
- On the Democratic side, 117 delegates are up for grabs. For the Republicans, today's contest will determine how 16 out of 55 delegates will be awarded. The other 39 will be decided Saturday at a state party convention.
Gaza conflict and candidates' ages spur protest votes in Michigan
At Dearborn High School in the Arab American enclave of Dearborn, Michigan, several voters told NBC News this morning that they voted “uncommitted” to send a message to the Biden administration. They expressed their frustration with the administration not calling for a cease-fire in Gaza.
“We feel like he’s been telling us and acting like he’s hearing us, but I don’t believe he’s hearing us based on actions,” one voter told NBC News.
In addition, some voters here who consider themselves independents said they cast their ballot this morning for Nikki Haley because they are concerned about the age of both Biden and Trump.
“They’re too old. We need a younger generation who have different ideas than the older generation,” another voter said.
Meanwhile, a sizable number of Haley voters in a suburb of Grand Rapids say they cast their ballots as a protest against Trump, with some of them considering themselves closer to the Democratic Party while others identify closer to independents or moderate Republicans.
GOP candidate Ryan Binkley suspends presidential campaign
Long-shot GOP presidential candidate Ryan Binkley suspended his campaign Tuesday morning and endorsed former President Donald Trump.
“I am suspending my campaign for the presidency of the United States of America and offering my endorsement and unwavering support for President Trump,” Binkley announced on his X account.
Despite claiming to have visited all of Iowa’s 99 counties and pouring millions of dollars of personal money into his presidential bid, Binkley bows out of the race with 0 pledged delegates. The Texas pastor and businessman with no prior political experience ran on a platform focused on restoring America’s inner cities and strengthening public education.
But his message failed to resonate in Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina, encumbered by low name recognition.
The 4 key regions to watch in Michigan
If you’re planning to follow along tonight as the results map lights up one county at a time, here are some key areas to keep an eye on.
Union households favor Biden, but by closer margin than in 2020
Biden is besting Trump among union-household voters, according to merged data from the most recent national NBC News polls.
But Biden’s support from the key demographic group is down slightly from where it was in the 2020 election.
Biden and Trump have battled for union support, especially in battleground Michigan, with Biden joining a union picket line in September and Trump holding his own competing event speaking at a nonunion auto parts company in the state.