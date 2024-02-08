Nevada caucus live updates: Trump looks to sweep up GOP delegates without Haley on the ballot

Justices raised concerns about states reaching different conclusions on whether a candidate could run and several indicated that only Congress could enforce the provision at issue.

A majority of the justices appeared during the two-hour argument to think that states do not have a role in deciding whether a presidential candidate can be barred from running under a provision of the Constitution’s 14th Amendment that bars people who “engaged in insurrection” from holding office.

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court today signaled deep skepticism that Colorado had the power to remove Trump from the Republican primary ballot because of his actions trying to overturn the 2020 election results.

Haley won’t win. But it makes (some) sense for her to stay in.

It’s obvious why Haley would abandon her presidential bid now.

She’s all but certain to lose. Just ask her: she can’t identify a state where she’s likely to beat Trump.

She risks being seen as either a nuisance or an impediment to Trump — a Dean Phillips-style afterthought or a serious threat to the GOP’s hopes of ousting Biden — neither of which makes her stronger in the future.

And she could incur the wrath of Trump and his base in a way that permanently damages her standing.

The upsides of continuing to campaign may be less clear, but they are just as present.

