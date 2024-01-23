New Hampshire primary live updates: Trump and Haley go head-to-head for the first time

DNC targets young voters with mobile billboard in Durham on primary day

The Democratic National Committee is bringing its day-of-event billboard campaign to New Hampshire, deploying a mobile billboard in Durham framing Haley and Trump as equally extreme on abortion.

“Trump and Haley: Ban Abortion Nationwide,” the billboard’s main text display reads, as it displays video of each Republican candidate expressing support for a federal abortion ban.

Democrats have used billboard campaigns throughout the election cycle to counterprogram large Republican events, including last week’s Iowa caucuses and debates in 2023. This billboard ad is the DNC's first specifically aimed at younger people, cycling through University of New Hampshire school grounds and near a polling precinct at a nearby high school.

“As the race for the MAGA base continues in New Hampshire today, young voters across the country are ready to reject the extreme anti-abortion agenda of Donald Trump and Nikki Haley,” said DNC national press secretary Sarafina Chitika.

