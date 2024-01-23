New Hampshire primary live updates: Trump and Haley go head-to-head for the first time

Here's the latest from the 2024 campaign trail:
- It's primary day in New Hampshire, where former President Donald Trump and former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley are squaring off in their first one-on-one contest.
- Trump is aiming to solidify his GOP front-runner status after winning the Iowa caucuses last week. Haley is hoping her strength with independent voters can lift her to an upset in the Granite State.
- New Hampshire is also holding a Democratic primary today, but the national party isn't recognizing it. Rep. Dean Phillips, D-Minn., and author Marianne Williamson will appear on the ballot, while a group of President Joe Biden's supporters have organized a write-in campaign.
- Final polls close at 8 p.m. ET. Follow along with the results here.
- Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and their spouses will hold a rally focused on abortion rights in Virginia this afternoon.
DNC targets young voters with mobile billboard in Durham on primary day
The Democratic National Committee is bringing its day-of-event billboard campaign to New Hampshire, deploying a mobile billboard in Durham framing Haley and Trump as equally extreme on abortion.
“Trump and Haley: Ban Abortion Nationwide,” the billboard’s main text display reads, as it displays video of each Republican candidate expressing support for a federal abortion ban.
Democrats have used billboard campaigns throughout the election cycle to counterprogram large Republican events, including last week’s Iowa caucuses and debates in 2023. This billboard ad is the DNC's first specifically aimed at younger people, cycling through University of New Hampshire school grounds and near a polling precinct at a nearby high school.
“As the race for the MAGA base continues in New Hampshire today, young voters across the country are ready to reject the extreme anti-abortion agenda of Donald Trump and Nikki Haley,” said DNC national press secretary Sarafina Chitika.
A poll released this month by the Boston Globe, Suffolk University and USA Today found that a majority of likely New Hampshire voters surveyed said that they opposed the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade, meaning abortion rights were no longer guaranteed nationally, and that it is a factor that will determine how they vote this year.
House Democrat urges DOJ to investigate fake Biden robocalls in N.H.
Rep. Joe Morelle, D-N.Y., is calling on the Justice Department to immediately open an investigation into fake robocalls targeting New Hampshire voters that featured a voice apparently created with artificial intelligence to sound like Biden's.
“This clear bid to interfere in the New Hampshire primary demands a thorough investigation and a forceful response from federal officials to deter further AI-based attacks that will disrupt American democracy and disenfranchise American voters,” wrote Morelle, the ranking member of the House Administration Committee.
The robocalls, first reported by NBC News, featured a Biden-sounding voice that advised Democratic voters in New Hampshire against voting in the state’s presidential primary today. The calls urged voters to “save your vote for the November election.”
“Voting this Tuesday only enables the Republicans in their quest to elect Donald Trump again. Your vote makes a difference in November, not this Tuesday,” it said.
The New Hampshire attorney general’s office said it is investigating the incident that appears to be an “unlawful attempt” at voter suppression ahead of the state’s primary.
Biden’s name does not appear on the ballot for the primary as a result of state election officials scheduling the primary’s date before South Carolina’s on Feb. 3, which the Democratic National Committee considers the first sanctioned contest of the 2024 nominating race under its new rules. The president's supporters have launched a write-in campaign in response.
The Justice Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
What counts as a win for Biden in New Hampshire’s unprecedented primary?
MANCHESTER, N.H. — What counts as a good outcome Biden in New Hampshire’s unsanctioned Democratic primary Tuesday, where his name will not be on the ballot?
No one really knows, since the situation is unprecedented and the primary technically won’t count toward the nomination. But Biden supporters and detractors alike have been trying to set expectations in both directions.
Biden’s main competition in the Tuesday primary, Rep. Dean Phillips, D-Minn., has little hope of winning. And he knows it.
Phillips told NBC News: “If we’re in the ‘20s, that would be extraordinary.”
But Phillips said Biden should be disappointed with anything less than the 81% or 84% won by former Democratic presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton when they ran for re-election in 2012 and 1996, respectively.
“If his numbers are below that,” Phillips told reporters Sunday, “I think it’s just more evidence of the fact that Democrats are deluded and we need a real competition, not a coronation.”
What to watch for in the New Hampshire primary
New Hampshire is hosting the first presidential primary of 2024 on Tuesday — and the first big one-on-one contest between Trump and a Republican rival.
Three GOP candidates have ended their campaigns since Trump’s blowout win in last week’s Iowa caucuses, including the man once pegged as his toughest competitor, DeSantis. The Florida governor bowed out Sunday, immediately endorsed Trump and left behind Haley in the two-person race she had been coveting.
Unlike in Iowa, Democrats will vote Tuesday, too. But Biden, who engineered a primary season shakeup that prioritized South Carolina, won’t be listed as a choice on their ballots. Biden’s allies have mounted a write-in effort to spare him the embarrassment of losing a race that really offers only moral victories — or, potentially, moral defeats.