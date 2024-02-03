South Carolina Democratic primary live updates: Biden urges voters to head to the polls

Biden, Harris urge South Carolinians to head to the polls

Biden and Harris both tweeted out messages this afternoon encouraging South Carolina Democrats to vote in today's primary.

"South Carolina, go vote today!" Biden can be seen saying in a video.

Harris emphasized South Carolina's "first in the nation" status.

"President Biden and I are counting on you," Harris told South Carolinians in a video from her remarks yesterday. "We are counting on you. We are counting on you to vote and to get everyone you know to vote, to send out text messages, to knock on doors, and to make your voices heard."