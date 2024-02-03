South Carolina Democratic primary live updates: Biden urges voters to head to the polls

Here's the latest as South Carolina Democrats head to the polls:
- President Joe Biden is poised to win an early, decisive victory, cementing his decision to pivot toward a potential general election rematch against former President Donald Trump. Biden is scheduled to spend the day at fundraisers in Los Angeles.
- Vice President Kamala Harris made a final appeal to South Carolina Democrats at a get-out-the-vote event at South Carolina State University on Friday.
- Rep. Dean Phillips and Marianne Williamson, the only other major Democratic presidential candidates, were polling in the single digits in South Carolina in the days before the primary.
- The Democratic National Committee reshuffled its primary calendar to put South Carolina ahead of New Hampshire, which had historically held the first primary of the cycle.
Biden, Harris urge South Carolinians to head to the polls
Biden and Harris both tweeted out messages this afternoon encouraging South Carolina Democrats to vote in today's primary.
"South Carolina, go vote today!" Biden can be seen saying in a video.
Harris emphasized South Carolina's "first in the nation" status.
"President Biden and I are counting on you," Harris told South Carolinians in a video from her remarks yesterday. "We are counting on you. We are counting on you to vote and to get everyone you know to vote, to send out text messages, to knock on doors, and to make your voices heard."
South Carolina Democrats head to the polls, where Biden is expected to notch a primary win
Joe Biden’s glide path to the Democratic presidential nomination begins Saturday as South Carolina, the state that rescued his struggling campaign four years ago, kicks off the party’s official primary season.
Biden addresses supporters at campaign headquarters as South Carolinians head to the polls
Biden addressed supporters and campaign staff this morning at his re-election headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware.
Speaking just after Vice President Kamala Harris addressed the group, Biden walked out to light chants of "Four more years!"
The president's remarks were campaign-focused, telling the group, "I think it’s time for us to finish the job here."
He later referenced specific new polling out in the last week that showed him beating Trump: “People are beginning to focus and the polling data is picking up across the board.”
Although it’s a foregone conclusion that Biden will win the Democratic primary in South Carolina, the turnout may signal just how enthusiastic the president’s base is heading toward November’s general election. One concern: support for the president among young Black voters.