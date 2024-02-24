South Carolina Republican primary live updates: Trump, Nikki Haley face off as voters head to the polls

Haley cast her vote in the South Carolina GOP Primary as polls show Trump with a heavily favored lead.

Whitmer: Alabama embryo ruling is 'natural extension' of Dobbs LANSING,Michigan — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer told reporters today that the Alabama Supreme Court ruling impacting IVF "is a natural extension of what we were worried about with the fall of Roe v. Wade.” She added that one of the things she's heard from around her state is "the fear that we would see this new Supreme Court render a decision that would start impacting everything from IVF to you know, all of the panoply of healthcare decisions that women and our families have to make over the course of a lifetime." The Supreme Court overruled Roe v. Wade in 2022, allowing at least a dozen states to implement abortion restrictions. Abortion remains legal in Michigan.

Donald Trump Jr. touts South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott as potential VP pick Donald Trump Jr. at a rally for his father, Donald Trump, on Friday in Charleston, SC. Tasos Katopodis / Getty Images Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr., is applauding speculation that South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott could be his father’s running mate. Asked whether there was "anyone [he'd] like to see" get tapped, Trump Jr. mentioned Scott, who notably endorsed Trump last month over Haley despite Haley appointing Scott to his Senate seat. "Tim’s a good friend of mine. Tim’s a great guy, you know. So these are all — I think my father mentioned some of those as potentials, and there’s probably a couple that he didn’t mention that are potentials, and we’ll see," Trump Jr. said yesterday at Trump's South Carolina headquarters in North Charleston. Trump Jr. added that it was "not my call to make."

Haley says her goal in South Carolina is to 'get it competitive' Haley answered questions yesterday about her expectations, motivations and next steps heading into her home state's primary. On her expectations, she told Fox News, “The goal, I have always said, is to get it competitive.” She also swatted down the possibility of joining a unity ticket with Democratic Rep. Dean Phillips. “I’m a Republican. I’m running as a Republican," she said. "I’m running trying to wake people up that if they nominate Donald Trump in this primary, we will loose a general election. Mark my words.”

Nevada abortion-rights group kicks off 2024 ballot effort A coalition of reproductive rights groups in Nevada is formally launching an effort Saturday to place an amendment on the November ballot that would enshrine abortion rights in the battleground state’s constitution. But its kickoff event won’t be exclusively geared toward abortion rights. Rather, organizers at Nevadans for Reproductive Freedom, the group leading the ballot effort, will also look to drive enthusiasm by drawing attention to the recent Alabama Supreme Court ruling that found embryos created through in vitro fertilization are considered children. Read the full story here.