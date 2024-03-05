Super Tuesday live updates: Biden and Trump look to move closer to a rematch

Here's the latest from Super Tuesday:
- Super Tuesday is the biggest primary day of the year, with 16 states and one U.S. territory holding presidential nominating contests today.
- Former President Donald Trump will look to further expand his lead in the GOP primary over former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley. There are 865 Republican delegates — accounting for 36% of the total delegates in the entire race — up for grabs today.
- President Joe Biden will aim to continue his march to the Democratic nomination against minimal opposition. In total, 1,420 pledged delegates are at stake, or 36% of the total pledged delegate pot.
- Five states — California, Texas, North Carolina, Alabama and Arkansas — are holding primaries for key down-ballot races for Senate, House, governor and other local offices.
- The first polls of the day open in Vermont at 6 a.m. ET, and the final polls close in Alaska at midnight ET. Here are the other most important times to know.
Taylor Swift urges followers to vote for the people 'who most represent YOU'
Pop superstar Taylor Swift this morning urged her 282 million followers on Instagram to vote for the people “who most represent YOU” in today’s primaries.
“If you haven’t already, make a plan to vote today,” she wrote in a post to her Instagram story.
Swift doesn’t mention Biden, Trump or any specific candidate running for office — or related conspiracy theories — in her post.
Her post comes amid attention she has received as a potential presidential endorser. She previously endorsed Democrat Phil Bredesen in the 2018 Tennessee Senate race (Bredesen lost to Republican Sen. Marsha Blackburn) as well as Biden in the 2020 presidential election.
Swift drew Trump’s ire hours before the Super Bowl last month, who said in a Truth Social post that she shouldn't endorse Biden and be “disloyal” to him.
“There’s no way she could endorse Crooked Joe Biden, the worst and most corrupt President in the History of our Country, and be disloyal to the man who made her so much money,” Trump wrote, pointing to the Music Modernization Act he signed in 2018 that implemented reforms to copyright law to better support digital musical artists.
What House district do you live in? Find your district
Adam Schiff responds to Katie Porter's criticism of his focus on Republican Steve Garvey
Rep. Adam Schiff responded to criticism from fellow Democratic Rep. Katie Porter that his California Senate campaign is spending money to elevate a Republican in the deep-blue state's top-two primary system.
Schiff and Porter are on the ballot today with Democratic Rep. Barbara Lee, Republican Steve Garvey, a former Los Angeles Dodger, and others. The two leading vote-getters regardless of party will advance to the general election.
Schiff, who has been the leading Democrat in the polls, is airing ads attacking Garvey as too conservative. The Democratic congressman's opponents see this as an effort to help give him an easier opponent to defeat in November.
Schiff told NBC News in an interview yesterday that he needed to respond to Garvey’s criticisms. “Mr. Garvey is out there attacking me. He’s not bothering to attack Katie Porter,” he said. “And I do need to respond. I am responding.”
In an interview with NBC News earlier yesterday, Porter called the tactics the "Schiff gift to GOP turnout."
"This definitely weakens confidence in democracy," Porter said.
North Carolina voter says he won't back Haley 'because she’s female'
GRAHAM, N.C. — As Haley fights an increasingly improbable battle to stop Trump’s march toward the Republican nomination, one voter told NBC News yesterday that he’d never considered voting for the former governor and U.N. ambassador “because she’s female.”
“All a woman’s good for in my book is having babies and taking care of the house,” North Carolina voter Emmett Martin said during an interview with NBC News, adding “but I’m old school.”
“Don’t take me wrong,” Martin continued, “females know what they’re doing, but they still got to have a little bit of guidance.”
Throughout her presidential campaign, Haley has faced sexist and misogynistic comments and attacks. While Haley has made nods toward her gender, she’s largely avoided making it central to her campaign. Her Sunday victory in the Washington, D.C., primary made Haley the first woman to win a Republican presidential primary.
Martin said Trump will keep his support today, pointing to the former president’s economic policies.
“He’s pretty good guy, seems to know what he’s doing,” Martin said. “He’s helped the economy out, we had more jobs, we made more money, we didn’t have as much taxes-- things were a whole lot better when he was our president.”
While Martin says he plans to back Trump in the presidential primary, he said Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper “does a good job.” Martin plans to back Cooper’s preferred successor, Democratic Attorney General Josh Stein, in what’s expected to be one of the most competitive gubernatorial races in November.
The key primaries beyond the presidential race to watch
Super Tuesday isn’t just the biggest day on the presidential primary calendar. It’s also the first major down-ballot primary day of the year, setting up matchups for critical races for Senate, House and governor across the country.
Voters in five states — California, Texas, North Carolina, Alabama and Arkansas — will head to the polls to decide the Democratic and Republican nominees in a slew of notable contests.
California Senate: Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s retirement announcement before her death last year sparked a competitive race to replace her, with three Democratic House members jumping into the race: Adam Schiff, Katie Porter and Barbara Lee.
Schiff has led the field in fundraising and ad spending. And he’s even used some of his campaign cash to boost Republican Steve Garvey, a former Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman, in an apparent attempt to prevent another Democrat from advancing to the November ballot.
Texas Senate: Democrats believe the state is trending in their direction and they argue that GOP Sen. Ted Cruz is vulnerable, especially after he won re-election in 2018 by just 3 percentage points. But that was a banner election year for Democrats, and Cruz faced a historically well-funded candidate in Beto O’Rourke.
Democratic Rep. Colin Allred is viewed as a strong recruit, as he’s led the primary field in fundraising and public polling. But if he falls short of the majority-vote threshold Tuesday, he’d head to a May 28 runoff against the second-place candidate.
North Carolina governor: Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper is term-limited, so this open-seat race in a presidential battleground state is expected to be the premier gubernatorial contest this year.
State Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson, who is endorsed by former President Donald Trump and has stoked significant controversy during his tenure, is the favorite in the GOP primary. And state Attorney General Josh Stein is expected to capture the Democratic nomination.
Why the delegate math shows Haley has little room to stop Trump
Trump enters Super Tuesday with a big delegate lead over Haley in the GOP presidential race — and by the end of the night, he will most likely find himself closing in on the magic number he needs to officially end the contest: 1,215 delegates.
Haley has won just one contest — the one in Washington, D.C. — and her reliance on a coalition that leans heavily on affluent, college-educated suburbanites (including non-Republicans who may simply see her as a vehicle to register disgust with Trump) faces two mighty Super Tuesday headwinds.
First, numerous contests are in states with demographic profiles decidedly unfavorable to Haley but right in Trump’s white, working-class wheelhouse. And second, even where the demographics are Haley-friendly, party rules in many cases limit non-Republicans’ participation and all but require outright majorities to collect delegates.