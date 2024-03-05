Super Tuesday live updates: Biden and Trump look to move closer to a rematch

Pop superstar Taylor Swift this morning urged her 282 million followers on Instagram to vote for the people “who most represent YOU” in today’s primaries.

“If you haven’t already, make a plan to vote today,” she wrote in a post to her Instagram story.

Swift doesn’t mention Biden, Trump or any specific candidate running for office — or related conspiracy theories — in her post.

Her post comes amid attention she has received as a potential presidential endorser. She previously endorsed Democrat Phil Bredesen in the 2018 Tennessee Senate race (Bredesen lost to Republican Sen. Marsha Blackburn) as well as Biden in the 2020 presidential election.

Swift drew Trump’s ire hours before the Super Bowl last month, who said in a Truth Social post that she shouldn't endorse Biden and be “disloyal” to him.

“There’s no way she could endorse Crooked Joe Biden, the worst and most corrupt President in the History of our Country, and be disloyal to the man who made her so much money,” Trump wrote, pointing to the Music Modernization Act he signed in 2018 that implemented reforms to copyright law to better support digital musical artists.