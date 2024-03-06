Live updates: Trump and Biden move to the general election as Nikki Haley drops out

Here's the latest from the 2024 campaign trail
- Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley is dropping out of the 2024 presidential race after losing all but one state in Super Tuesday's nomination contests, a source told NBC News.
- Haley’s move cedes the Republican nomination to former President Donald Trump and effectively kicks off the general election.
- Super Tuesday handed President Joe Biden blowout victories as well, pushing him past the halfway point in the race to become the Democratic nominee. Biden has 994 delegates, with 1,968 needed for the Democratic nomination. Trump has 715 delegates, with 1,215 needed for the Republican nomination.
Nikki Haley to end presidential campaign, ceding GOP nomination to Trump
Nikki Haley will drop out of the 2024 presidential race Wednesday after losing every state but one — Vermont — in Super Tuesday’s primary contests, a source familiar with Haley’s plans confirmed to NBC News.
The former South Carolina governor's move cedes the Republican nomination to former President Donald Trump and effectively kicks off the general election, with Trump and President Joe Biden taking unofficial command of their parties early in primary season after a string of victories.
The “ball is in his court,” a source close to the Haley campaign said, referring to the former president.
Haley won’t announce an endorsement Wednesday, two people told NBC News. Instead she will encourage Trump, who is close to having the delegates needed to win the GOP nomination, to earn the support of Republicans and independent voters who backed her, one of the sources said.
Five Super Tuesday takeaways on a big night for Biden and Trump
Primaries and caucuses in 16 states and American Samoa have brought further clarity to a presidential race that has been on a glide path to a rematch of the 2020 election.
But the Super Tuesday contests also have offered the first clues about down-ballot races that will help determine control of statehouses and Congress this November.
President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump remain on track to face off again in the fall. Biden continued to outperform marginal opposition for the Democratic nomination. And former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley continued to struggle to win over Republican voters — even in states that on paper seemed more favorable to her.