Live updates: Supreme Court hears arguments on Trump's removal from state ballots over insurrection

Dick Durbin calls on Clarence Thomas to recuse himself Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., yesterday became one of the highest-ranking Democrats this year to call on Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas to recuse himself from Trump's ballot eligibility case. "I’m calling for Justice Clarence Thomas to recuse himself in the 14th Amendment case determining if Donald Trump is ineligible for the 2024 ballot," Durbin wrote on X. "Given questions surrounding his wife’s involvement, Justice Thomas should recuse himself so there’s no question of bias." The call echoes a similar demand last month from a group of House Democrats led by Hank Johnson of Georgia, the ranking member of the Judiciary Committee’s courts subcommittee, who issued a letter to Thomas asking for his recusal and citing his wife, Virginia "Ginni" Thomas, and her "substantial involvement in the events leading up to the January 6 insurrection." Thomas has given no indication that he plans to step aside.

Public views of Supreme Court at a low With the Supreme Court in today’s political spotlight, the latest NBC News poll finds the overall public opinion of the court at its lowest point ever in the poll’s history — at a net rating of 28% positive, 40% negative among registered voters (-12 points). That’s down from the Supreme Court’s minus-9 net rating in June 2023 (31% positive, 40% negative), and its plus-25 rating in 2021 (44% positive, 19% negative). The erosion in public opinion has come from Democrats and also independents after the court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade.

Trump aide Jason Miller spotted at court Jason Miller, who serves as a senior adviser to Trump, was spotted entering the Supreme Court before oral arguments began.

Some Republicans have floated removing Biden from the ballot, too In the wake of the Colorado Supreme Court’s December decision to remove Trump from the ballot, Republicans from several states have also floated plans to remove President Joe Biden from the ballot. In early January, after the U.S. Supreme Court took up this case, Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft said in a post on social media, “While I expect the Supreme Court to overturn this, if not, Secretaries of State will step in & ensure the new legal standard for @realDonaldTrump applies equally to @JoeBiden!” Show more Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, a Republican, told Fox News shortly after the Colorado Supreme Court’s decision that, “maybe we should take Joe Biden off the ballot in Texas for allowing eight million people to cross the border since he’s been president, disrupting our state far more than anything anyone else has done in recent history.” And Arizona state Rep. Cory McGarr, Georgia state Rep. Charlice Byrd and Pennsylvania state Rep. Aaron Bernstine in late December released a statement saying they had “joined forces” to remove Biden from the ballot in their states. “This is a way to actually punch back, this is a way to actually put them on the defensive,” McGarr told Newsmax in December. “And quite frankly, the arguments that are used are absurd … The idea that we’re just going to sit back and do nothing, we just can’t do that anymore,” he added.

Here’s the last time a federal candidate was barred from taking office under the 14th Amendment The last time Congress used Section 3 of the 14th Amendment was in 1919, when it refused to seat a socialist congressman who was accused of aiding Germany in World War I, according to the Congressional Research Service. According to a 2020 paper on Section 3 of the 14th Amendment in the William & Mary Bill of Rights Journal, Victor Berger of Wisconsin was elected to the 66th Congress while he was under indictment for violating the Espionage Act. He was convicted and sentenced to 20 years in prison, a sentence he appealed. While the appeal was pending, the speaker of the House refused to administer the oath of office to Berger. A House special committee eventually voted to disqualify Berger from taking office. Show more In a subsequent special election to fill Berger’s vacant seat, he was re-elected, and again the House refused to seat him. Only after he ran and won again in 1922, after the Supreme Court overturned his conviction, did the House allow Berger to take office. More recently, the section was used to remove an elected official from local office. A co-founder of Cowboys for Trump, Couy Griffin, a former New Mexico county commissioner, was disqualified in 2022 from serving in that position after he was convicted of entering the Capitol grounds Jan. 6, 2021.

Who is Jason Murray, the lawyer for the Colorado voters? Representing Norma Anderson, along with other Colorado Republican voters, is Murray. Though it is his first time arguing at the Supreme Court, he is familiar with the institution. He clerked for Neil Gorsuch when he was a district court judge. Despite being a self-proclaimed liberal, Murray wrote an op-ed advocating for Gorsuch when he was nominated to the Supreme Court, saying "he puts law before politics." He also took a shot at Trump, calling him "a divisive (even dangerous) president." On the other end of the ideological spectrum, he clerked for Justice Elena Kagan, an Obama appointee. After his clerkships, he worked in corporate litigation before he moved to his current role as a partner at Olson Grimsley Kawanabe Hinchcliff & Murray LLC, a small firm in Denver that specializes in public interest litigation and aims to "hold the powerful to account." Jason Murray, the lead attorney for Colorado voters, walks past anti-Trump demonstrators outside the Supreme Court today. Roberto Schmidt / AFP - Getty Images

Who is Trump's lawyer, Jonathan Mitchell? Speaking for Trump at today's hearing is Mitchell, a Texas-based lawyer whose background includes a Supreme Court clerkship and tenure as the Texas solicitor general. After he graduated from the University of Chicago Law School, he clerked for a prominent conservative judge, J. Michael Luttig of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. Luttig, now retired, has filed an amicus brief in this case arguing that Trump should be disqualified from the ballot. Mitchell later clerked for Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia. After a role at the Justice Department and several teaching stints, Mitchell was appointed as the Texas solicitor general. In that role, he argued for the state in many cases, including advocating for HB2, a Texas law regulating abortion, which many advocates saw as overly restrictive. Show more He has since started his own practice, in which he routinely litigates cases related to core right-wing issues, including defending restrictions on books in schools, restrictions on abortion and opposition to LGBTQ rights. His work on SB 8, Texas' law limiting abortion to the first six weeks of pregnancy, included creating the enforcement mechanism that allowed individuals to sue those who have abortions. The Supreme Court upheld the decision in what is now seen as a precursor to its decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. Mitchell has been connected to Trump for several years, serving as a volunteer lawyer for his transition team, and Trump nominated him to a role with the Administrative Conference of the United States, but he was not confirmed. It is far from his first appearance at the Supreme Court, where he has argued at least five cases before.

How the Constitution could — or could not — keep Trump off the 2024 ballot The words “chaos and bedlam” are now synonymous with Jan. 6, 2021. That is also what Trump’s lawyers argue will ensue if the Supreme Court allows any state to kick him off the 2024 ballot for his role in attempting to block the peaceful transfer of power. Trump’s eligibility to return to the White House hinges on one paragraph in the Constitution that is far from a model of clarity. Here’s what it says and doesn’t say and why it matters as the case moves forward. Read the full story here.

More than 80 'friend of the court' briefs have been filed Over 80 amicus, or "friend of the court," briefs have been filed with the Supreme Court in Trump v. Anderson from groups across the political spectrum. Names behind the briefs include those of constitutional law scholars and groups heavily involved in politics, such as the Republican National Committee and the National Republican Congressional Committee. Amicus briefs are typically filed by groups or people who are not parties to a specific case, but they can offer insight or expertise for the court to consider.