Republican debate live updates: Five presidential candidates take the stage tonight on NBC

DeSantis campaign manager says he can help GOP 'win' after party suffered 'sweeping loss' last night

James Uthmeier, DeSantis' presidential campaign manager, called yesterday’s election a “sweeping loss” for Republicans, comparing it to the 2022 midterm elections that did not result in a red wave despite predictions.

He also pointed to DeSantis' wide-margin win in the last governor's race in Florida to argue that he's the candidate who can "win" for the party.

“Last night was a sweeping loss for republicans. It was eerily similar to last November, when the anticipated 'red wave' never came," Uthmeier tweeted this morning. "But @RonDeSantis won by 20 points and turned the swing state of Florida solid red. We need a new leader that can win again for America."

DeSantis, while on the campaign trial, has often pointed to his electoral success in Florida against the national trend in 2022 as an outcome of his leadership in the state. Expect to hear more about the dynamic Uthmeier highlighted in his tweet on the debate stage tonight.

One of DeSantis’ signature pledges on the campaign trail is he’d be able to bring down-ballot Republicans across the finish line — unlike Trump, who the governor says cannot even win another general election.

DeSantis campaign press secretary Bryan Griffin shared a similar post on X, writing that the governor's 20-point win defied national trends and built a sustainable coalition in the state to win.

Another trend from the election to keep in mind, however, is that the issue of abortion mobilized voters in Democrats' favor again last night. DeSantis has signed two abortion restrictions into law in Florida as governor: a 15-week ban in 2022, and an even more restrictive six-week ban this year, about a month before he announced his presidential bid.