Republican debate live updates: Five presidential candidates take the stage tonight on NBC

The latest news and updates on the debate:
- Five Republican presidential hopefuls will face off tonight in Miami in a debate hosted by NBC News and sanctioned by the Republican National Committee.
- The debate airs live from 8 to 10 p.m. ET, and will be moderated by “NBC Nightly News” anchor Lester Holt and “Meet the Press” moderator Kristen Welker. They will be joined by Hugh Hewitt, host of “The Hugh Hewitt Show” on Salem Radio Network.
- The debate participants are former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley, businessman Vivek Ramaswamy and Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina. The GOP front-runner in the polls, former President Donald Trump, is not participating.
DeSantis campaign manager says he can help GOP 'win' after party suffered 'sweeping loss' last night
James Uthmeier, DeSantis' presidential campaign manager, called yesterday’s election a “sweeping loss” for Republicans, comparing it to the 2022 midterm elections that did not result in a red wave despite predictions.
He also pointed to DeSantis' wide-margin win in the last governor's race in Florida to argue that he's the candidate who can "win" for the party.
“Last night was a sweeping loss for republicans. It was eerily similar to last November, when the anticipated 'red wave' never came," Uthmeier tweeted this morning. "But @RonDeSantis won by 20 points and turned the swing state of Florida solid red. We need a new leader that can win again for America."
DeSantis, while on the campaign trial, has often pointed to his electoral success in Florida against the national trend in 2022 as an outcome of his leadership in the state. Expect to hear more about the dynamic Uthmeier highlighted in his tweet on the debate stage tonight.
One of DeSantis’ signature pledges on the campaign trail is he’d be able to bring down-ballot Republicans across the finish line — unlike Trump, who the governor says cannot even win another general election.
DeSantis campaign press secretary Bryan Griffin shared a similar post on X, writing that the governor's 20-point win defied national trends and built a sustainable coalition in the state to win.
Another trend from the election to keep in mind, however, is that the issue of abortion mobilized voters in Democrats' favor again last night. DeSantis has signed two abortion restrictions into law in Florida as governor: a 15-week ban in 2022, and an even more restrictive six-week ban this year, about a month before he announced his presidential bid.
Biden campaign plasters Miami with ‘Dark Brandon’ meme ahead of Republican debate
The Biden-Harris campaign is putting up 1,000 signs featuring the “Dark Brandon” meme around the venue for the GOP presidential debate in Miami today, it said.
The meme is an online image of President Joe Biden with red laser eyes, meant to portray the president as powerful. The name stems from the Republican rallying cry, “Let’s Go Brandon,” which is a euphemism for an expletive against Biden. But White House staffers began embracing the “Dark Brandon” meme last summer, and the president’s re-election campaign has used it as an icon, too.
A lot of the campaign’s merchandise features the imagery, and it is also the profile image on the Biden account on Truth Social, the social media platform started by former President Donald Trump.
Biden campaign spokesperson Kevin Munoz echoed Biden's internet alter ego in a statement: “To Republicans running to strip away abortion rights, gut social security and Medicare, and undermine our democracy: You better watch out, Jack.”
Republican Jewish Coalition partnership
While NBC News is hosting tonight's debate, the RNC selected the Salem Radio Network and the Republican Jewish Coalition as debate partners.
Hugh Hewitt, host of "The Hugh Hewitt Show" on Salem Radio Network, will join NBC “Nightly News” anchor Lester Holt and “Meet the Press” moderator Kristen Welker as moderators of the debate.
The Republican Jewish Coalition will also participate in the debate, with a couple of taped questions via video.
Republicans fail to take power in Virginia Legislature
Virginia voters have rejected Republican efforts to take full control of the state’s government, keeping Democrats in power in the Legislature as a counterweight to GOP Gov. Glenn Youngkin and conservative policy proposals that include a 15-week abortion ban.
Democrats kept their majority in the state Senate and flipped the state House, The Associated Press projected.
Youngkin spent much of the summer and fall campaigning on behalf of Republican candidates across Virginia, and his PAC, Spirit of Virginia, poured millions of dollars into key races. The group also launched an early-voting program that led to increased early turnout among Virginia Republicans, according to data released by the State Board of Elections.
Election results point to major GOP liability on abortion heading into 2024
Abortion rights keep winning and winning at the ballot box — and yesterday, winning some more.
Almost 17 months after the Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade, the hot streak enjoyed by candidates and ballot measures backing abortion rights continued in a collection of states in very different places across the political spectrum.
In Ohio, the state constitutional amendment to enshrine abortion rights won by double digits, a year after Republicans swept the statewide offices that were up in the midterm elections. In Kentucky, Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear won re-election after having made support for abortion rights a key message of his campaign in the deep red state. And in Virginia, Democrats kept their majority in the state Senate and flipped the state House — a substantive rebuke of Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin, who’d put a 15-week abortion ban at the center of his campaign to help the GOP win full control of the government in what has become a blue-leaning state over the last decade.