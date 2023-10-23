Liz Cheney doesn't rule out presidential run, calling Trump the 'single most dangerous threat' to the nation

Former Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., said in an interview Sunday that she was not ruling out a run for president in 2024 and called Donald Trump the “single most dangerous threat” the country faces.

Cheney, one of Trump’s most outspoken Republican critics, served as vice chair of the House Jan. 6 committee. She said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that what the committee’s investigations found shows “there can be no question that he will unravel the institutions of our democracy.”

“He cannot be the next president, because if he is, all of the things that he attempted to do, but was stopped from doing by responsible people around him at the Department of Justice, at the White House Counsel’s Office, all of those things, he will do. There will be no guardrails,” Cheney said.

Cheney had said in June that she would not “do anything that helps Donald Trump,” in the 2024 election and was hesitant at that time to announce any moves on her part.

The Trump campaign did not immediately respond to NBC News' request for comment.

On top of her involvement in the Jan. 6 investigations, Cheney had lost major GOP support after being one of a few Republicans to vote to impeach Trump in 2021 and eventually was ousted from her No. 3 post in House GOP leadership. She lost her re-election bid last year to a Trump-backed primary challenger, Harriet Hageman.

When asked Sunday whether she would rule out a presidential run for 2024, Cheney said, “No, I'm not.”

Cheney said she would also work to support other candidates in the upcoming election.

“I will tell you what I’m definitely going to do. I’m going to spend the next year, between now and the election, certainly helping to elect serious people, helping to elect sane people to Congress,” Cheney said.

Cheney added that she would support candidates of both the Republican and Democratic parties, “we don’t want a situation where the election is thrown into the House of Representatives and Donald Trump has any possibility at all of prevailing under those circumstances.”

“We are facing a moment in American politics where we have to set aside partisanship, and we have to make sure that people who believe in the Constitution are willing to come together to prevent him from ever again setting foot anywhere near the Oval Office,” Cheney said.