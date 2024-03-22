Lizzo, Mindy Kaling and Ben Platt to participate in Biden fundraiser with Obama and Clinton

President Joe Biden's high-profile fundraiser next week at New York City's Radio City Music Hall will feature a celebrity lineup that includes pop vocalist Lizzo and actor Ben Platt.

The event, hosted by Mindy Kaling, will consist of a conversation with Biden and former Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton moderated by Stephen Colbert, host of CBS’ “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.”

A source familiar with the planning said Obama was called a month and a half ago and asked to participate. Obama was available, the source said, and immediately happy to do it when asked.

Lizzo’s appearance is likely to raise eyebrows because she faces a lawsuit filed by three of her former dancers, who have accused her of creating a hostile work environment and sexually harassing employees. She has denied all allegations against her in the suit, calling them “false,” “unbelievable” and “outrageous.” A judge last month denied Lizzo's request to dismiss the lawsuit.

Platt has previously appeared at a fundraiser for Biden, at a New York theater in September.