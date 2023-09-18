A local struggle over carbon pipelines in Iowa is becoming a 2024 presidential flashpoint

Republican presidential hopefuls hitting the trail in Iowa are being peppered with questions about abortion, social issues and government spending — and also carbon dioxide pipelines and eminent domain.

The questions stem from efforts by three companies — Summit Carbon Solutions, Navigator CO₂ Ventures and Wolf Carbon Solutions — that propose a series of underground pipelines to move carbon dioxide emitted from ethanol and other industrial plants in Iowa to either North Dakota or Illinois. But many landowners are not interested in the idea, which has led Navigator to seek permission in Iowa to use eminent domain, which allows the government to seize private land for public projects, The Gazette newspaper of Cedar Rapids reported in March.

It has residents in small Iowa towns like Nevada and Glenwood in an uproar — and it has become the latest local political issue in one of the influential early-voting states to turn into a venue for presidential politics.

Ahead of 2024, the pipeline issue is forcing GOP candidates to strike a delicate balance among protecting landowners’ rights, supporting the ethanol industry and demonstrating an understanding of the critical role agriculture plays statewide.

In Council Bluffs, Iowa, in July, former President Donald Trump quickly talked his way past a question about how he could help Iowans save their farmland from CO₂ pipelines. “Well, you know, we’re working on that,” Trump told the woman who asked. “And you know, we had a plan to totally — it’s such a ridiculous situation, isn’t it? But we had a plan, and we would have instituted that plan, and it was all ready, but we will get it — if we win, that’s going to be taken care of. That will be one of the easy things we do.”

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis faced a similar question about the scope of eminent domain at a stop in Algona, Iowa, late last month.

“I believe it’s narrow,” DeSantis said. “I believe it’s for public purposes, and I think when you have some of these projects, you need to negotiate with the property owners rather than use coercive power of the state. Negotiate.”

And North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum had a tense exchange with crowd members at an event in Nevada, Iowa, on Sept. 9 over using eminent domain to install carbon capture pipelines.

A man accused Burgum of being a “huge supporter” of eminent domain and said: “What’s going on with the pipeline is you’re taking private property rights away from our landowners that don’t want this. But eminent domain is meant to take private property for public use. There is no public value in here.”

Burgum said: “You stated that I was a huge supporter of eminent domain, and that’s just completely false. I’m a farm owner, rancher. I support private property rights.” He added later, “You made a blatantly false statement about me, and I have to just tell you that that’s not true.”

Burgum said that he thinks there is a demand to kill liquid fuels but that carbon sequestration can help make the fossil fuel industry more sustainable. “We have to figure out a way like we’re doing in North Dakota, to use CO₂ to reduce or have a net-negative gas in your car or diesel. Then everybody can keep driving your pickup trucks like the one that I’ve got,” he said.