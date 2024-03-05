NBC News Exit Poll on Super Tuesday: Our methodology

The NBC News Exit Poll interviewed voters about their decision in three Super Tuesday states — California, North Carolina and Virginia — and will have results available Tuesday evening.

The exit poll for the Virginia Republican presidential primary will include approximately 1,500 interviews with voters conducted Tuesday outside of 30 polling places throughout the state.

In North Carolina, there will be exit poll results for the Republican primaries for president and governor. Interviewers were stationed at 30 polling places across the state on Tuesday and also spoke to early in-person voters at polling places from Feb. 23 to March 2. The exit poll is expected to include approximately 1,900 interviews in all.

In California, there will be exit poll results for the Republican presidential primary and the U.S. Senate primary. Interviews were conducted via telephone and online from Feb. 23 to March 2 to capture the high percentage of early voters in the state. The exit poll will include approximately 1,500 interviews.

The exit polls are conducted by Edison Research on behalf of the National Election Pool and are analyzed by the NBC News Exit Poll Desk.

NBC News Exit Poll Desk:

Stephanie Perry has been manager of exit polling for NBC News since 2016. She is also the executive director for the Penn Program on Opinion Research and Election Studies and the Fox Leadership Program at the University of Pennsylvania. She has worked as an exit poll analyst for NBC News since 2010.

Hannah Hartig is a senior researcher on the U.S. politics and policy team at the Pew Research Center. She primarily studies U.S. political attitudes, voting behavior, attitudes around abortion and foreign policy. She has worked as an exit poll analyst for NBC News since 2014.

Mara Haeger is an election specialist for NBC News. She has worked as an exit poll analyst for NBC News since 2020.

Joelle Gross is the assistant director of data science and analytics at the University of Pennsylvania.

Elizabeth Schreier is a data research coordinator for the Penn Program on Opinion Research and Election Studies at the University of Pennsylvania.