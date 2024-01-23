New Hampshire Democrats await Biden write-in results in unusual primary contest

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Polls will close soon in New Hampshire's bizarre Democratic presidential primary, when it will become clear how many voters were willing to turn out to write in President Joe Biden’s name.

The Democratic National Committee stripped New Hampshire of its delegates and officially declared Tuesday’s contest “meaningless” after the state scheduled its primary in its traditional first-in-the-nation position, flouting the DNC's decision to promote South Carolina to the lead slot instead.

That triggered party rules against rogue primaries, which prohibited Biden from campaigning or so much as putting his name on the ballot in New Hampshire.

Biden's longshot challengers — Rep. Dean Phillips, D-Minn., and self-help author Marianne Williamson — decided to compete in New Hampshire anyway, assuming there was little to lose and the potential to gain momentum.

But even though the primary is little more than a beauty contest without a real prize, it is nonetheless being seen as a test of Biden’s strength at a moment when many Democrats are nervous about it.

So New Hampshire Democrats decided in the fall to organize a campaign to educate voters on how to write in Biden’s name under the 21 official Democratic candidates on the ballot. (New Hampshire makes it easy to run for office.)

The Biden allies’ main goal is simply to avoid the embarrassment of the president finishing behind Phillips or Williamson. But they are hoping for a commanding victory to settle anxious Democrats’ nerves about Biden's prospects against likely GOP nominee Donald Trump and to shut down any further competition against him in the primary.

Officially, the Biden campaign is pretending the unsanctioned primary does not exist. But at least some of his national allies are paying close attention to the Granite State, even though they insist the primary will have little impact beyond Wednesday.

The New Hampshire Secretary of State has said write-in votes will be counted as long as the intention of the voter can be reasonably determined, so misspellings of Biden’s name will still be accepted.