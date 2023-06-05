New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu not running for president

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu has decided not to run for president in 2024, opting against joining the growing field of Republicans.

"The stakes are too high for a crowded field to hand the nomination to a candidate who earns just 35 percent of the vote, and I will help ensure this does not happen," Sununu, who is currently serving his fourth term as governor of the key first-in-the-nation primary state, wrote in a Washington Post op-ed Monday.

As he considered a run, Sununu was one of the potential GOP candidates most willing to criticize Trump. And for awhile, it seemed like he was ready to join the field. In late May, when asked about the 2024 race, Sununu, 48, said he wanted the GOP field to be empowered — whether that meant as a candidate himself or a primary referee.

“The money’s been lined up, the support has been lined up,” he said. “There’s a pathway to win. All those boxes are checked. The family’s on board, which is always a big one. I just got to make sure it’s right for the party and right for me.”

The son of a former governor and brother of a former senator, Sununu grew up enmeshed in New Hampshire Republican politics. He sailed to re-election in November, winning by more than 15 points during a midterm cycle that saw Republicans underperform nationwide. He surprised — and perhaps angered — the political establishment when he decided not to run for Senate in 2022 despite pressure from Republicans in Washington.

In line with New Hampshire’s independent streak focused on fiscal conservatism rather than culture wars, the pragmatic conservative governor balanced three state budgets without raising taxes, preserved gun rights, protected some LGBTQ+ rights and defended signing a 24-week abortion ban despite touting himself a supporter of abortion rights — a stance that would have been a unique asset or liability.

“Any Republican talking about a national abortion ban is just screwing the party over altogether,” Sununu recently told The View, stressing that the issue should be left up to individual states.

Fundraising would have been another potential hurdle.

Though Sununu launched his Live Free or Die PAC earlier this year in preparation for a potential run, he did not have the same war chest other federal candidates do and lacked experience courting national high-dollar donors.

After calling himself “a Trump guy through and through,” Sununu distanced himself from the former president after the 2020 election, even calling Trump “f---ing crazy” at an annual Washington political dinner last year (which he later clarified was a joke).

He has said he will vote for the eventual Republican nominee but has dodged whether he’d support Trump by repeatedly asserting the former president won’t win the primary.

“We want a winner,” Sununu recently told NBC’s Meet the Press. “Donald Trump is a loser.”

Sununu has met with several 2024 contenders in his state house office to discuss how to navigate their own presidential campaigns in the critical first in the nation primary state.

According to two sources familiar with his meetings, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former Texas Rep. Will Hurd, former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley and former Vice President Mike Pence have all sought advice from Sununu.