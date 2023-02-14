IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Nikki Haley announces 2024 presidential campaign, mounting first GOP challenge to Trump

“It’s time for a new generation of leadership,” Haley says in a video announcing her campaign.
Image: Nikki Haley Visits "Hannity"
Nikki Haley on Jan. 20, 2023 in New York City.Theo Wargo / Getty Images
By Summer Concepcion

Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley on Tuesday announced her 2024 presidential campaign, making her former President Donald Trump's first opponent for the Republican nomination.

Haley served as ambassador to the United Nations for two years in the Trump administration. She is expected to deliver her in-person announcement speech Wednesday in Charleston, South Carolina.

“It’s time for a new generation of leadership — to rediscover fiscal responsibility, secure our border, and strengthen our country, our pride and our purpose.” Haley said in a video announcing her campaign.

In her announcement, Haley accuses the "socialist left" of seeing "an opportunity to rewrite history."

"China and Russia are on the march. They all think we can be bullied, kicked around," Haley says. "You should know this about me: I don’t put up with bullies. And when you kick back, it hurts them more if you’re wearing heels. I’m Nikki Haley, and I’m running for president.”

Summer Concepcion is a politics reporter for NBC News.