Nikki Haley: Biden will likely die within five years

Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley said Wednesday that President Joe Biden, 80, will likely die within five years and that his supporters would have to count on Vice President Kamala Harris if he were to win re-election next year.

“He announced that he’s running again in 2024, and I think that we can all be very clear and say with a matter of fact that if you vote for Joe Biden you really are counting on a President Harris, because the idea that he would make it until 86 years old is not something that I think is likely,” Haley, 51, said in an interview on Fox News.

Biden officially announced his re-election campaign Tuesday with a video that took aim at so-called “MAGA” Republicans, referring to Trump’s 2016 campaign slogan “Make America Great Again.”

Haley has framed her presidential bid around a “new generation” of leadership. In a speech launching her campaign, she suggested a requirement for politicians over 75 to take a mental competency test — a proposal that first lady Jill Biden slammed as “ridiculous.”

Her comments come as Biden, the oldest president in U.S. history, works to combat concerns about his age heading into 2024. Republicans are weighing how far to push the issue of Biden’s age in the campaign without alienating older Americans who tend to be dependable voters.

White House aides have also made efforts to demonstrate that the president is active and fit. The video announcing Biden’s re-election campaign shows him jogging in his suit jacket. The White House has also produced a spreadsheet showing Biden’s rigorous travel schedule through the four months of the year, which surpasses that of former President Barack Obama at a comparable period in the 2012 campaign.

“And with regard to age, I can’t even say I guess how old I am, I can’t even say the number. It doesn’t— it doesn’t register with me. I took a hard look at it before I decided to run. And I feel good,” Biden said Wednesday at a joint news conference with his South Korean counterpart, Yoon Suk Yeol.

He had previously dismissed concerns about his age, responding "watch me" when asked about his fitness for office.