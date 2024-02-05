Nikki Haley requests Secret Service detail after increased threats

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Nikki Haley's presidential campaign has requested a protective detail from the U.S. Secret Service, a spokesperson for the former U.N. ambassador confirmed to NBC News on Monday.

Haley cited "multiple issues" regarding threats in an interview with The Wall Street Journal, which first reported on her application for Secret Service protection.

The Secret Service did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday night.

The GOP presidential candidate, who is the only major primary opponent of former President Donald Trump, was recently the target of two swatting incidents just days apart. Swatting involves a fake report of a crime in order to draw police to a specific location — in Haley's cases, her home on Kiawah Island in South Carolina.

On Dec. 30 and Jan. 1, police responded to reports of gun violence and threats of self harm, which led them to Haley's home, where a caregiver was with Haley's parents. Haley was not at home during either incident.

The secretary of Homeland Security is authorized by law to identify “major presidential and vice presidential candidates” who can have Secret Service protection.

When making a decision, the secretary can consider factors including threats against a candidate, polling statistics and whether the candidate is the de facto nominee of a major party, according to the Secret Service’s website.

As a former president, Trump has Secret Service protection.

Haley, a former governor of South Carolina, discussed receiving threats on Friday with reporters, saying it's "just a reality."

"Part of running for public life is that you’re going to deal with the threats that are there. That’s not going to deter me," she said. "Does it mean we have to put a few more bodies around us? Yes, that’s fine. But at the end of the day, we’re going to go out there and touch every hand."

Numerous politicians and public officials have been targeted by swatting incidents, including members of Congress, local officials and people involved with legal cases surrounding Trump. U.S. Capitol Police recently said they investigated more than 8,000 threats against members of Congress last year.

Ali Vitali and Alex Rhoades reported from Spartanburg, and Megan Lebowitz reported from Washington.