Nikki Haley teases a 2024 presidential run: 'We need to go in a new direction'

WASHINGTON — Republican Nikki Haley strongly hinted in an interview that aired Thursday that she's might run for president, though stopped short of declaring a bid.

Speaking with Fox News' Bret Baier, the former South Carolina governor said that while she wasn't going to announce her plans during the interview, she signaled that could be coming soon.

"When you’re looking at a run for president, you look at two things: You first look at, does the current situation push for new leadership? The second question is, am I that person that could be that new leader?" she said.

"Yes, we need to go in a new direction," Haley said. "And can I be that leader? Yes, I think I can be that leader."

Haley, 51, then listed her accomplishments in her career, saying that as governor, she took on a state that was hurting and made it "the beast of the Southeast." Then, she said, as ambassador to the United Nations, she "took on the world when they tried to disrespect us."

Haley said she's "still working through things and we'll figure it out."

"I’ve never lost a race," she added. "I said that then, I still say that now. I’m not going to lose now. But stay tuned."

Haley also said younger politicians should be entering the race. "I don’t think you need to be 80 years old to go be a leader in D.C. I think we need a young generation to come in, step up, and really start fixing things."

Haley served as ambassador to the U.N. under President Donald Trump for the first two years of his presidency, from 2017 through 2018. While Haley often praised Trump, she has also criticized him. Just before leaving the administration, she told NBC's "TODAY" that she got things done by using Trump's "unpredictable" nature to her advantage.

If she launches a presidential bid, Haley would face her former boss in the GOP primary. Trump, the only president impeached twice, announced a third presidential campaign in November.

Before serving in federal government, Haley was the governor of South Carolina from 2011 to 2017. She had previously served as a member of the state House of Representatives.