Nikki Haley was targeted in two swatting incidents in past month

Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, who is seeking the Republican nomination for president, was the target of two swatting incidents in recents weeks at her home in South Carolina.

The two incidents occurred within days of each other and prompted local law enforcement to respond to Haley's residence on Kiawah Island. She was not at home either time.

On Dec. 30, the Charleston County Sheriff’s patrol unit responded to a 911 caller who claimed he shot a woman and threatened self harm at Haley's address, according to county records.

Two days later, the sheriff's office responded to another 911 call involving a person saying a woman shot her daughter and would shoot herself, records show.

On both occasions, law enforcement said they met a caregiver for Haley's parents, ages 87 and 90, at the home and confirmed the calls were hoaxes.

A spokesperson for Haley’s campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday night.

A spokesperson for the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said Monday that both cases were closed, but that they would be reopened if the agency received new leads.

"False reports made to law enforcement are not only criminal, but they are also incredibly dangerous as well as a waste of taxpayer money and public resources," said Amber Allen in a statement. "These types of cases are difficult to investigate because they are made from untraceable phone numbers. Law enforcement, though, does track these incidents, and we work together with our state and federal partners to identify perpetrators when possible."

In discussing the first swatting incident, Haley told NBC's “Meet the Press” on Sunday that it “goes to show the chaos that’s surrounding our country right now and the fact that these things are happening.”

Swatting involves the false reporting of a crime in progress to draw police to a certain location.

Reuters first reported each of the swatting incidents targeting Haley.

A wave of swatting incidents have targeted public officials in recent weeks.

Most recently, Rep. Shontel Brown said Monday that she was targeted in a swatting attempt, one that directed local police to her address in Ohio.

"We have got to get back to debating respectfully, respecting elections, and removing all violence and intimidation from our democracy," Brown, D-Ohio, said in a statement.