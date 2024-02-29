No Labels delegates to meet March 8 on whether to go forward with presidential bid

No Labels will host a meeting on March 8 in which supporters will discuss the potential of running a third-party ticket in the 2024 election.

The event will include 800 delegates representing the group's supporters nationwide, who will debate whether No Labels should put forth a bid for the White House or drop the movement altogether. The organization has been working toward gaining ballot access in all 50 states for a potential ticket.

“No Labels has said for months that our movement plans to regroup shortly after Super Tuesday to evaluate the status of our 2024 project and that remains the plan. On March 8, we will gather our 800 delegates from all 50 states — who would ultimately approve a final unity ticket — to discuss the path forward," No Labels chief strategist Ryan Clancy said in a statement.

The March 8 meeting was first reported by New York magazine.

This meeting will not result in a candidate announcement, according to No Labels. But it is one of the next steps in the process if it decides to move forward with a 2024 campaign.

No Labels tells NBC News that no ticket will be announced before March 15, but would likely be before April 15.

The organization is currently on the ballot in 16 states, including swing states Arizona and Nevada.

And just who a potential presidential candidate might be is still up in the air. Earlier this month, Sen. Joe Manchin announced he would not make a bid for the White House, even though he is on a listening tour across the country and has participated in No Labels events in the past.