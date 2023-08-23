IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum's GOP debate status in doubt after leg injury

Burgum, a little-known candidate with a lot riding on the debate, was taken to a Milwaukee emergency room Tuesday after injuring himself during a pick-up basketball game with staff.
North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum in Des Moines, Iowa, on July 28, 2023.
North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum in Des Moines, Iowa, on July 28.Sergio Flores / AFP - Getty Images
By Sarah Dean and Henry J. Gomez

MILWAUKEE — North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum injured his leg playing basketball here Tuesday, leaving in doubt his participation in the first Republican presidential debate Wednesday night, two sources close to the governor told NBC News.

Burgum, 67, was taken to a local emergency room and later discharged, a campaign source said. The extent of his injury is not known, and it's unclear if he will be able to stand for the two-hour event.

The governor had been playing a game of pick-up basketball with his staff.

Missing the first debate would be a setback for Burgum, a little-known candidate who was counting on the prime-time forum to boost his name-recognition and likability. He was one of eight Republicans to qualify for the event, which front-runner and former President Donald Trump is skipping.

Burgum made qualifying for the debate a major priority in the first weeks of his campaign. Tapping into his personal wealth — he's a former software executive who once sold a company to Microsoft — he offered gift cards to small-dollar contributors in an effort to meet the donor threshold required to participate.

