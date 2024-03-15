IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Pence says he won't endorse Trump's presidential bid

Pence cited “profound difference on a range of issues,” among them the national debt, attitudes about abortion rights, and Trump’s reversal on the sale of TikTok.
GOP Presidential Candidates Attend RJC Vegas Leadership Summit
Former Vice President Mike Pence arrives at the Republican Jewish Coalition's Annual Leadership Summit in Las Vegas in 2023.Ethan Miller / Getty Images file
Mike Pence said Friday that he would not endorse former President Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential race, months after the former vice president ended his own bid for the presidency.

"It should come as no surprise that I will not be endorsing Donald Trump this year," Pence said of his former running mate during a Fox News interview this afternoon. "Donald Trump is pursuing and articulating an agenda that is at odds with the conservative agenda that we governed on during our four years, and that's why I cannot in good conscience endorse Donald Trump in this campaign."

A spokesperson for Trump did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Friday afternoon.

This is a developing story

