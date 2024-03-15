Pence says he won't endorse Trump's presidential bid

Mike Pence said Friday that he would not endorse former President Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential race, months after the former vice president ended his own bid for the presidency.

"It should come as no surprise that I will not be endorsing Donald Trump this year," Pence said of his former running mate during a Fox News interview this afternoon. "Donald Trump is pursuing and articulating an agenda that is at odds with the conservative agenda that we governed on during our four years, and that's why I cannot in good conscience endorse Donald Trump in this campaign."

A spokesperson for Trump did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Friday afternoon.

This is a developing story