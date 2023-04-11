Democrats choose Chicago as the site of the 2024 Democratic convention

The Democratic Party has chosen Chicago as its 2024 convention, three sources shared with NBC News Tuesday morning.

The decision came after deliberations and site visits from Democratic National Committee members. In recent months, the DNC viewed Chicago and Atlanta as the frontrunners, with New York City remaining in the mix.

Each city made aggressive pitches to DNC members, with Chicago and Atlanta each leaning on arguments that their regions — the Midwest and the South, respectively — will play pivotal roles in electing the next president. Organized labor had made a forceful argument for New York City.

Inside the DNC, Chicago was viewed as the favorite because of the appeal of its venue — the United Center — and its stock of hotel suites and restaurants, as well as the political and financial force of Gov. J.B. Pritzker, whom DNC members believed would not allow the convention to fail.

President Joe Biden called Pritzker to tell him about Chicago’s selection Tuesday morning before leaving for Ireland.

The victory of a new Chicago mayor — Brandon Johnson — a 46-year-old Black progressive member of the Cook County Board of Commissioners, who rose to victory despite being outspent in the race, further fueled momentum behind a Chicago bid.

Johnson last week also personally pitched Biden on hosting the convention in the city, and Pritzker had done the same in a previous conversation with the president.

“I do think that this changes the Chicago bid. You’ve just had this pro-teacher, pro-worker, pro-union person elected as mayor of Chicago,” American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten told NBC News last week. “It sends a powerful message.”

Ultimately, however, the decision was up to President Joe Biden.

Biden has had a special place in his heart for Georgia, a red state that flipped blue in 2020, helping usher the president into the White House.

“Democratic turnout in the state of Georgia is the single greatest reason that you and Vice President Harris are in the White House today instead of Donald Trump,” a band of southern officials wrote as part of their argument to hold the convention in Atlanta.

Republicans are holding their 2024 convention in Milwaukee.