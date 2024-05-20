Pro-Israel groups ramp up spending against Republicans

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Divisions over Israel have often drawn outside groups supportive of the country into contentious Democratic primaries. But this year, as Israel's war with Hamas rages on, these groups are increasingly taking aim at Republicans.

United Democracy Project, a super PAC tied to the American Israel Public Affairs Committee, did not engage in any GOP primaries in the last election cycle. This time around, the group has targeted three Republicans running for Congress, including Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie.

Along with the United Democracy Project, the Republican Jewish Coalition has intervened in two GOP primaries so far, with potentially more to come. The coalition has played in GOP primaries in the past, but is engaging in more races this year.

The moves come as some Republicans are embracing a more isolationist foreign policy, echoing former President Donald Trump’s “America first” mantra and calling for a focus on issues at home rather than abroad. Other Republicans, like Massie, who consistently rail against government spending have opposed additional aid to Israel.

“Our goal is to build the biggest pro-Israel majority, the biggest bipartisan pro-Israel majority, in Congress,” United Democracy Project spokesman Patrick Dorton told NBC News. “It doesn’t matter whether you’re a Republican or Democrat. If you’re anti-Israel, we are going to talk about it and we don’t want you in office.”

Sam Markstein, national political director for the Republican Jewish Coalition, which backs Trump and plans to spend millions to support the former president, suggested that movement against government spending is the larger force driving some Republican opposition to aid to Israel. But he did acknowledge there is a concern about “neo-isolationism” within the GOP.

“It’s certainly not something we want to see metastasize and grow,” Markstein said.

The United Democracy Project’s latest ads against Massie — who is facing two primary challengers on Tuesday, including former attorney Eric Deters, who ran unsuccessfully for governor last year — are not aimed at affecting the primary, Dorton said, but rather any possible run for higher office by Massie.

"Massie has an atrocious anti-Israel record,” Dorton said. “We are not playing in the primary, but who knows what office Massie is going to run for in the future. And we want every single voter in Kentucky to know that he’s out of step with their views on Israel.”

Asked about the timing of the group’s ads around the primary, Dorton said: “We ran ads last November on Massie. We are running ads now. And we can be expected to continue to shine a spotlight on Massie’s bad record on Israel.”

The project has spent $153,000 on ads against Massie through Tuesday’s primary, with the latest accusing him of being the lone Republican “standing in the way” of GOP efforts to help Israel.

Massie dismissed the effort, telling McClatchy that voters are “not going to remember this in two years if I were to run statewide.”

Massie could possibly run for Senate in 2026 if Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell decides to retire.

Other GOP targets

Along with Massie, former Rep. John Hostettler of Indiana and Texas Republican Brandon Herrera have also drawn the ire of pro-Israel groups ahead of their congressional primaries.

UDP and the RJC spent a combined $3 million on ads against Hostettler, who lost a primary this month in Indiana’s open 8th District. Hostettler had opposed a resolution supporting Israel amid its conflict with the Palestinians in October 2000, and the RJC also accused the former congressman of spreading "antisemitic conspiracy theories.” After he left Congress in 2007, Hostettler wrote in a book that the U.S. had engaged in the Iraq War to protect Israel.

Both groups are also targeting Herrera, a gun rights activist, ahead of his May 28 primary runoff against Texas GOP Rep. Tony Gonzales. UDP has reserved more than $900,000 in ads in the race, while the RJC’s super PAC announced Friday it was launching a $400,000 ad campaign against Herrera.

Both groups highlighted Herrera’s comments on his YouTube channel in which he appeared to joke about veteran suicides, saying that he is an “honorary veteran” for thinking about putting a gun in his mouth.

UDP’s spot also says Herrera “glorifies Nazis and mocks the Holocaust,” an apparent reference to a video in which Herrera featured a gun used by Nazi Germany, according to Jewish Insider.

Herrera’s campaign did not respond to requests for comment.

Herrera, who has been endorsed by some hard-right members of Congress, including House Freedom Caucus Chairman Bob Good, R-Va., has said he would have opposed a sweeping package that included funding for Israel.

“It’s clear he would not be a supporter of aid to Israel,” said Dorton, UDP’s spokesman.

RJC has also endorsed Good’s primary challenger, state Sen. John McGuire, but has not yet announced any spending in that race ahead of the June 18 primary election.

The increased engagement against Republicans comes as both groups have seen a fundraising boost, with support for Israel emerging as a prominent issue following Hamas’ attack last year.

UDP has raised $49.2 million as of March 31, according to the latest campaign finance filings, already surpassing the $35.9 million the group raised the entire 2022 election cycle. RJC’s super PAC, RJC Victory Fund, has raised $1 million as of March 31, four times what the group raised at the same point in the 2020 election cycle.

And there could be more spending to come from these groups, including in Republican primaries.

“I expect that there will be some additional tough fights down the road,” Markstein said.