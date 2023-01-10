IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Progressive Katie Porter announces Senate bid amid uncertainty over Feinstein's future

“Especially in times like these, California needs a warrior in Washington. That’s exactly why I’m announcing my candidacy,” Porter said in a video announcing her Senate campaign.
FILE - U.S. Rep. Katie Porter, D-Calif., speaks during a House Committee on Oversight and Reform hearing on gun violence on Capitol Hill in Washington, June 8, 2022. This year brings a marquee matchup between Porter, a progressive star, and Republican Scott Baugh, a former state legislative leader and past head of the county GOP, in the coastal 47th District that includes Huntington Beach and other famous surf breaks.
Rep. Katie Porter, D-Calif., on Capitol Hill, on June 8, 2022.Andrew Harnik / Pool via AP file
Rep. Katie Porter, D-Calif., a progressive star who won re-election in November, on Tuesday announced her campaign for the Senate in 2024.

Porter’s announcement comes amid uncertainty over whether California Sen. Dianne Feinstein, 89, will retire at the end of 2024.

Porter did not reference Feinstein in her video announcement, but said, “it’s time for new leadership in the U.S. Senate.”

