Progressive Katie Porter announces Senate bid amid uncertainty over Feinstein's future

Rep. Katie Porter, D-Calif., a progressive star who won re-election in November, on Tuesday announced her campaign for the Senate in 2024.

“Especially in times like these, California needs a warrior in Washington. That’s exactly why I’m announcing my candidacy,” Porter said in a video.

Porter’s announcement comes amid uncertainty over whether California Sen. Dianne Feinstein, 89, will retire at the end of 2024.

Porter did not reference Feinstein in her video announcement, but said, “it’s time for new leadership in the U.S. Senate.”