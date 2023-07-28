Rep. Dean Phillips to meet with donors about challenging President Joe Biden

WASHINGTON — Rep. Dean Phillips, D-Minn., a member of the Democratic leadership team, will meet with donors next week in New York about a potential longshot primary challenge against President Joe Biden in 2024, according to two sources familiar with the trip.

Phillips, 54, has been approached about the possibility of a White House bid. Politico was first to report the meetings.

Phillips’ flirtation with a possible White House bid comes as he and a handful of other Democrats have openly called for a contested primary featuring younger candidates rather than handing the 2024 nomination to the 80-year-old Biden.

Phillips, a business-friendly moderate and member of the bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus, is popular on Capitol Hill among colleagues. After winning his third term representing suburbs outside of Minneapolis last fall, Phillips won a lower-level leadership post as co-chair of the House Democratic Policy and Communications Committee (DPCC).

Phillips and his campaign spokesperson declined to comment.