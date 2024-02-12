RFK Jr. airs a Super Bowl ad that cost $7M

The super PAC supporting Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s independent bid for president debuted an ad during the Super Bowl on Sunday night.

American Values 2024 released a 30-second ad that was a remake of a 1960 campaign spot — with the same jingle and motif — for his uncle former President John F. Kennedy.

The super PAC said the ad cost $7 million and ran nationally.

The ad featured pictures of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. testifying in front of Congress and skiing, alongside the words "vote independent."

"Our momentum is growing. It’s time for an Independent President to heal the divide in our country," Kennedy said on X.

Kennedy's name spiked in searches on Google during the debut.

The ad comes just days after the Democratic National Committee filed a complaint with the Federal Election Commission claiming the campaign and the super PAC were coordinating by accepting funding to assist with signature-gathering initiatives.

Kennedy is currently on the ballot only in Utah.

"RFK Jr offers us real change along with freedom, trust and hope. Like his uncle and his father, Kennedy is a corruption-fighter, and it’s no wonder the DNC is trying every old trick and inventing new tricks to stop him. The public sees through it all and won’t stand for it," AV24 co-founder Tony Lyons said in a statement Sunday night.

Former President Donald Trump's campaign released an ad criticizing his opponent Nikki Haley, but it ran only in her home state, South Carolina.

President Joe Biden also did not participate in the traditional presidential Super Bowl interview this year.