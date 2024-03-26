IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
2024 Election

RFK Jr. intends to name attorney Nicole Shanahan as his VP pick

The attorney and entrepreneur, like Kennedy himself, has never run for elected office, but she has contributed to his campaign and allied super PAC.
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. in New York City
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. in New York City, on July 25, 2023. Michael M. Santiago / Getty Images file
By Vaughn Hillyard and Katherine Koretski

Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. intends to announce Tuesday that Nicole Shanahan, a wealthy attorney and entrepreneur in the San Francisco Bay Area, will be joining his campaign as his vice presidential selection, according to two sources familiar with the Kennedy campaign's plans.

Shanahan, who like Kennedy has never run for elected office, has contributed to his campaign and super PAC.

The Kennedy campaign has an announcement event scheduled later Tuesday in Oakland, California.

Kennedy's pick comes at a key inflection point for his campaign. Independent presidential candidates have to navigate different rules for getting on the ballot state by state, mostly involving gathering thousands of petition signatures. But in more than half of states, independents are required to file their nominating papers with a named running mate, and some of those deadlines are approaching quickly.

Kennedy considered a number of potential running mates during his vice presidential search, including New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers, former Minnesota Gov. Jesse Ventura, former Democratic Rep. Tulsi Gabbard and TV host Mike Rowe. Rowe described his interview to NBC News, saying Kennedy ran through key policy positions and defended his anti-vaccine advocacy.

