Robert De Niro calls Trump 'out of control' in new Biden campaign ad

Actor Robert De Niro on Friday became the latest in a string of celebrities to lend their support to President Joe Biden’s campaign by narrating a new advertisement that's critical of former President Donald Trump.

The 30-second advertisement, which will air on television and digital platforms across battleground states, casts Trump as a candidate who wants "revenge."

"We knew Trump was out of control when he was president," De Niro, who has been critical of Trump over the years, says in the video. "Then he lost the 2020 election and snapped, desperately trying to hold onto power."

"Trump wants revenge, and he'll stop and nothing to get it," the Academy-award winning actor says at the end of the ad, overlaid with images of the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

“This ad lays out the clear contrast voters will see a month from now when Trump stands on the debate stage next to Joe Biden: Trump is running to regain power for himself, Joe Biden is running to serve you, the American people,” said Biden campaign manager Julie Chavez Rodriguez in a statement Friday.

The video also highlighted a series of controversial comments made by Trump in recent years.

"Now he's running again, this time threatening to be a dictator," De Niro said. "To terminate the Constitution."

The "dictator" line references Trump's comments from December, when he said during a Fox News town hall that he would not be a dictator "except for Day One." In December 2022, Trump suggested in a Truth Social post that the Constitution could be terminated, while reiterating false election fraud claims.

"A Massive Fraud of this type and magnitude allows for the termination of all rules, regulations, and articles, even those found in the Constitution," his post said.

The Biden ad also draws attention to Trump's "bleach" remarks in the early days of the Covid pandemic when he floated using a "disinfectant" for an "injection inside or almost a cleaning."

Numerous celebrities have already worked to publicly back Biden's re-election bid, including a March fundraiser with a star-studded lineup of Mindy Kaling, Lizzo, Stephen Colbert, Cynthia Erivo and others.

A June fundraiser in Los Angeles is expected to feature celebrities such as George Clooney and Julia Roberts.