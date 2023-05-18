Robert Kennedy Jr. names Dennis Kucinich as 2024 campaign manager

“Mr. Kennedy has an ability to reach out to the breadth of America that I don’t think anybody else can,” Kucinich said, arguing the scion of America's most famous political family would be a stronger general election candidate than Biden if former President Donald Trump is the GOP nominee.

Kennedy has earned praise from far-right figures, including an endorsement from conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, but Kucinich said that is merely evidence of his broad populist appeal and not of a darker strain of the candidate's support or collusion with conservatives trying to weaken Biden, as some Democrats have alleged.

“His very choice of me as his campaign manager should put any of those questions at ease,” Kucinich said.

Kucinich, 76, and Kennedy, 69, have similar worldviews, especially on foreign policy — both question U.S. support for Ukraine in its war against Russia and tend to view American hegemony as the root of many of the world’s ills.

The campaign’s strategy, fundraising expectations, staffing plans and office location are all still being determined, Kucinich said. Asked about party insiders who have said Kennedy will have a hard time recruiting experienced staff to work on his campaign, Kucinich replied, "Tell those Democratic operatives to give me a call."

Kucinich bristled when asked about Kennedy’s activism against vaccine mandates, asking why it was relevant, echoing Kennedy’s position that he’s not anti-vaccine, and suggesting the issue will not be a central part of the campaign.

"He’s been an environmental attorney for 40 years and he raised questions about the safety of some [vaccines]. He's not anti-vaccine," Kucinich said.

Kucinich was elected mayor of Cleveland in 1977 at age 31, earning him the nickname “Boy Mayor” and presiding over one of the most tumultuous times in the city’s history. Cleveland went into default under his watch, following his refusal to sell the city-owned electric company. Kucinich barely survived a recall campaign and was defeated in his 1979 re-election bid.

He worked his way back up from the bottom, winning a city council seat in the 1980s and then moving on to the state Legislature before securing a congressional seat. Meanwhile, Kucinich’s decision to hold onto the electric company aged well, drawing praise from those who came to recognize it as a city asset. But his political instincts began to yield diminished returns later in his career.

Aside from his long-shot White House bids, Kucinich lost his House seat after another Democratic fixture, Rep. Marcy Kaptur, clobbered him in a 2012 primary after redistricting. Following that defeat, Kucinich started courting conservative media and others on the political right, landing a stint as a Fox News commentator. He also raised eyebrows when he praised Trump’s inauguration address in 2017.

Kucinich’s later comeback attempts proved futile. He lost a Democratic primary for Ohio governor in 2018. And a full-circle bid to return as Cleveland’s mayor fell short in 2021 when Kucinich failed to advance from a nonpartisan primary. Headlines from that race included Kucinich’s initial refusal to disclose whether he’d been vaccinated against Covid. He later released a letter from his doctor that cited a “chronic health condition” that “requires prudent consideration of any potential therapeutic intervention” and did not list a vaccination among a course of precautions that Kucinich was taking to prevent catching the coronavirus.