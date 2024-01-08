Ron DeSantis hits Nikki Haley on comment about N.H. correcting Iowa in closing ad

DeSantis’ closing TV ad in Iowa keys in on Haley’s recent comment in New Hampshire that the state’s role is to “correct” Iowa in the presidential nominating process, which Haley later brushed off as banter.

“Haley disparages the caucuses and insults you,” the ad’s narrator says after playing a clip of Haley making the comment in New Hampshire.

DeSantis also criticized Trump in the final ad. “Donald Trump is running for his issues. Nikki Haley’s running for her donors’ issues. I’m running for your issues,” the Florida governor said in the spot.

The TV ad battle in Iowa is running hot in the final week, with millions of dollars in campaign and super PAC ads set to air.