'Stop pussyfooting around': Ron DeSantis questions why Gavin Newsom won’t challenge Biden

WASHINGTON — In recent weeks, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and California Gov. Gavin Newsom have been increasingly trading barbs over immigration, education and cultural issues.

On Thursday, DeSantis, who's running for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination, taunted Newsom and asked why he won't get into the race himself.

"He has a real serious fixation on the state of Florida," DeSantis said about Newsom during a press conference signing the state budget. "I mean, I think it’s just bizarre that he does that. What I would tell him is, you know what — stop pussyfooting around."

"Are you going to throw your hat in the ring and challenge Joe? Are you going to get in and do it? Or are you just going to sit on the sidelines?” he said.

After the press event, DeSantis' campaign tweeted that it's selling T-shirts emblazoned with the words: "STOP PUSSYFOOTING AROUND."

Newsom did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

DeSantis' recent decision to fly migrants from Texas to Sacramento has further fueled their rivalry. This month, Newsom said he believed that a crime was committed and instructed the state of California to launch an investigation to the DeSantis administration's actions.

“Now, who’s ultimately accountable and responsible? I mean, the buck should stop with Ron DeSantis and the games he’s playing,” Newsom said. “But it’s the folks on the front lines that were doing the dirty work. And that’s ultimately what we have to determine, is where the culpability lands and resides.”

Newsom also threatened DeSantis with kidnapping charges over the migrant flights and called him a "small pathetic man."

Newsom, who has served as governor of California since 2019, ruled out a run for the 2024 Democratic presidential nomination last year, before Biden announced his re-election campaign.

In an interview with Fox News' Sean Hannity that aired on Monday, Newsom again shut down any speculation of him jumping into the 2024 race, expressing support for Biden.

Only a few long-shot contenders have jumped into the race to challenge Biden for the Democratic nomination, and none of those candidates are expected to defeat him.