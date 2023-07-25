Ron DeSantis' team says he is uninjured after a car accident in Tennessee

WASHINGTON — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and his team were uninjured after they were involved in a car accident Tuesday in Tennessee, according to his presidential campaign.

"This morning, the governor was in a car accident while traveling to an event in Chattanooga, Tennessee. He and his team are uninjured," his press secretary, Bryan Griffin, said in a statement. "We appreciate the prayers and well wishes of the nation for his continued protection while on the campaign trail."

The 44-year-old Republican presidential contender was scheduled to participate in a fundraiser Tuesday in Chattanooga, according to the Chattanooga Times Free Press.

The campaign statement didn't provide additional details about the car accident, such as how it occurred and how many people or vehicles were involved.

DeSantis has been on the campaign trail after a shakeup of his staff earlier this month. The 2024 candidate, who's trailed former President Donald Trump in polls, fired roughly a dozen staff members and was expected to dismiss additional people.

NBC News reported last week that DeSantis' campaign was planning a reboot with a significant shift on messaging, events and media strategy.