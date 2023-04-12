Ron DeSantis' team tries to stop Florida Republicans from endorsing Trump

Gov. Ron DeSantis’ political operation has started calling Republican members of the Florida congressional delegation in an effort to consolidate support after four members publicly backed Donald Trump in his 2024 presidential bid.

Sources with four of the six members contacted by DeSantis' team shared the outreach with NBC News; each requested anonymity to confirm the calls.

As Trump continues to lead in the polls for the GOP presidential nomination, the governor is trying to stop defections in his own backyard ahead of his expected run. DeSantis currently has no endorsements from the state delegation.

The efforts by the governor's team started after Trump picked up the backing of Rep. Byron Donalds, who has been a DeSantis ally. The earlier three endorsements were from Reps. Anna Paulina Luna, Matt Gaetz and Cory Mills, who are vocal Trump boosters and whose support wasn't surprising.

Since Donalds came out for Trump, DeSantis' team has called at least six members of Florida’s congressional delegation, asking that they hold off on making any endorsements in the near future. The members called by DeSantis' team are: Reps. Aaron Bean, Vern Buchanan, Kat Cammack, Mario Diaz-Balart, Laurel Lee and Greg Steube.

Ryan Tyson, a longtime GOP pollster and mainstay in DeSantis’ political orbit, has led the effort. Tyson has initiated the calls, reaching out to schedule a later call between the member of Congress and DeSantis himself.

“There is clearly some angst from the DeSantis camp that so many members of the state’s congressional delegation are throwing their support behind Trump,” said a GOP consultant for one of the members contacted by the governor’s team. “Gaetz going with Trump is one thing, but Byron’s endorsement of the former president undoubtedly rattled some cages.”

DeSantis' political team did not return a request for comment.

There was a general concern among each of the members of being stuck in the middle of what’s expected to be a bruising 2024 primary battle between Trump and DeSantis, who is expected to announce his bid for the White House in May or June.

“They’re both great Republicans and we’ll see what develops down the road,” said Max Goodman, a Buchanan adviser.

A Cammack adviser said she has not yet made a decision on an endorsement and has not yet decided when that will come.

“She not only has great relationships with all of the leading candidates, but plans to continue to speak with all of them at some point about endorsements during the process,” the person said. “Once she’s in, she will be all in for her candidate.”

“Calls have been made,” said a top adviser to another Florida congressional Republican contacted by DeSantis’ team.

Donalds' endorsement was seen as more significant than previous congressional endorsements for a handful of reasons. DeSantis’ administration poured billions of dollars into southwest Florida, which Donalds represents, after Hurricane Ian, a devastating storm that hit the region in September 2022 and was the most expensive storm in state history. DeSantis has also been a supporter of an effort led by Donalds’ wife, Erika, to elect conservative members to local school boards.

In 2022, DeSantis endorsed several of her candidates in school board races, which governors generally have not gotten involved in. He also appointed her to the board of trustees for Florida Gulf Coast University in March 2022.

On election night in November, Donalds himself was the person who introduced DeSantis at the victory night party in Tampa. He notably referred to DeSantis as “America’s governor.”

Donalds told NBC News during a Wednesday interview that he was supporting Trump because the country needed someone "ready for primetime," and he thought Trump was that person. It echoed his statement last week backing the former president.

“There is only one leader at this time in our nation’s history who can seize the moment and deliver what we need,” Donalds said in his statement at the time. “That is why I’m honored to endorse Present Donald J. Trump for President in 2024, and I ask my fellow Americans to join me.

DeSantis won re-election during the 2022 midterms by nearly 20 percentage points, helped along by a state Legislature with Republican majorities.

In recent months, however, DeSantis has faced new political headwinds as Trump has gone on the attack against him. He has also suffered some self-inflicted wounds, including having to walk back comments he made calling the Russian invasion of Ukraine a “territorial dispute,” and stumbling on how to respond to Trump’s legal woes.

The wave of Florida congressional endorsements for Trump comes at a time when he has is facing a 34-count federal indictment from Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg. The charges have given him a surge of momentum with Republican primary voters, who see Bragg’s work as political.