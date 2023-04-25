Head of Senate GOP campaign arm endorses Trump

WASHINGTON — Sen. Steve Daines, who leads the National Republican Senatorial Committee, endorsed Donald Trump for president on Monday.

The Montana Republican's endorsement is Trump's first from a member of Senate GOP leadership in his 2024 bid.

During an appearance on Donald Trump Jr.’s “Triggered” podcast, Daines said he was "proud" to endorse Trump.

“The best four years I’ve had in the U.S. Senate is when President Trump was serving the Oval Office,” Daines said, touting legislation that he said yielded "one of the greatest tax cuts in American history."

"Joe Biden has empowered and emboldened our adversaries by his weakness. He just shivers under his desk during the day," Daines added. "For these reasons and many others, I’m proud to endorse Donald J. Trump for president of the United States.”

NBC News reported on Thursday that Biden is preparing to formally announce his bid for a second term as soon as Tuesday, according to three sources familiar with his plans.

Daines' endorsement for Trump comes as the field of GOP candidates continues to expand, with Nikki Haley, the former South Carolina governor who was also Trump’s United Nations ambassador, launching her presidential campaign in February and former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, declaring his bid for the Republican nomination earlier this month.

Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina, another likely contender, launched a presidential exploratory committee earlier this month.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is trailing Trump in the primary field according to a recent NBC poll, has yet to announce his presidential bid, as has former Vice President Mike Pence, who said on Sunday he will likely make a decision about entering the GOP primary "well before late June."