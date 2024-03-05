Super Tuesday sets up Trump and Biden for a 2024 rematch

PALM BEACH, Fla. — All signs point to President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump racking up enough delegates in the "Super Tuesday" contests — held in 16 states and American Samoa — to all but mathematically secure a rematch of their 2020 election fight.

For more than a year, polls have shown Americans anticipating a sequel with the kind of eagerness typically reserved for a drug-free colonoscopy. But Republicans show little interest in stripping their standard from Trump's hands, and Biden, like most modern incumbents, faces no serious competition for his party's nod.

Follow live Super Tuesday coverage here.

"The 2024 nominations may have unknowingly been locked up since November 2020," Matthew Bartlett, a Republican strategist, said.

"With a former president and an incumbent president, both parties have dug in and are gearing up for a rematch which looks to be vicious, vindictive and possibly vile," he said, noting that the winner would not be eligible to run in 2028. That "will ultimately lead to the oldest ever inaugurated president, who will serve out their lame duck term."

Recent polls show a tight race between Trump and Biden in the national popular vote. But given Biden's narrow electoral-vote margin in 2020 — he won by about 43,000 votes spread over three states — when he led Trump by 4.5 percentage points in popular votes, some Democrats worry that his advantage has disappeared.

Their fears were underscored last week when Bloomberg News and the Morning Consult released a battery of swing state polls showing Trump ahead of Biden in each of the key battlegrounds that are expected to collectively determine the winner.

"Biden starts in a clear deficit in nearly every battleground state and nationally," said Chris Kofinis, a Democratic strategist who has worked on multiple presidential campaigns.

"Here is the brutal reality: the strategy Biden and Democrats have deployed to weaken Trump is simply not working, and it's clear there needs to be real course correction both in terms of the message and the strategy," Kofinis said. "Betting on a Trump implosion is not a strategy, and [Trump primary rival] Nikki Haley is going to find that out."

There are signs Biden wants to alter his trajectory. He recently moved Jennifer O'Malley Dillon from her perch as a deputy chief of staff in the White House, to his campaign. She has not reclaimed her 2020 tile — "campaign manger" — but Democrats say they expect her to bring a steadying hand and the confidence of the president to the operation. Biden's longtime political right hand, Mike Donilon, has also decamped from the White House to the campaign.

Some strategists in both parties have been surprised by Trump's political resilience. Twice impeached by the House, Trump has been indicted in four separate cases in federal and state courts since leaving office and recently lost a civil judgment against his business that figures to cost him nearly half a billion dollars.

But his legal troubles made him demonstrably more popular with Republican voters as he portrayed himself as a victim of persecution by prosecution. A field of Republican incumbents that included Haley, two-term Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and others decompensated amid a GOP rally around its two-time nominee.

Trump entered Tuesday with a 276 to 43 lead over Haley, his lone remaining rival, in NBC News' count of delegates to this summer's Republican National Convention. With 865 delegates available — more than a third of the overall number headed to the convention — Trump will end the night short of the 1,215-delegate threshold that constitutes a majority. But he is expected to draw close enough that many Republicans view Haley as an afterthought.

The Trump campaign, which is set to hold a large fundraising event featuring GOP congressional leaders and headlined by Donald Trump Jr. Wednesday in Washington, has been pressing Republicans to bring the primary to a close for several weeks.

"Republican voters have delivered resounding wins for President Trump...and this race is over," Trump campaign spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt said. "Our focus is now on Joe Biden and the general election."

The biggest delegate purses for both parties are in California and Texas, which Trump and Biden are expected to win handily. Biden still faces nominal opposition from Rep. Dean Phillips, who has failed to gain traction — or win any delegates — in early states on the calendar. NBC News' tracker shows Biden with 206 delegates.

Biden was denied two delegates last month in Michigan. They were won by a ballot line for "uncommitted" that progressive voters used to register displeasure with his support for Israel in the war in the Middle East.

Like his recent predecessors, including Trump, Biden has found the presidency to be a drag on his popularity. A February Gallup survey found his approval rating at 38 percent. He hasn't been above 50 percent in Gallup polling since June 2021.

Trump's approval rating fell to 34 percent in his final month in the Oval Office as he tried to overturn the results of the 2020 election and his supporters stormed the Capitol to try to stop the certification of Biden's victory. Trump's approval never topped 49 percent in Gallup polling.