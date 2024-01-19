Tim Scott set to endorse Trump for president

Sen. Tim Scott is set to endorse former President Donald Trump on Friday night at a rally in New Hampshire, according to a source familiar with the plans.

Scott will be the latest in a string of former Republican presidential rivals to support Trump, following Vivek Ramaswamy's decision Monday to drop out of the 2024 race and back Trump after the Iowa caucuses. North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum also recently gave Trump his support.

But Scott, a South Carolina senator, is a bigger prize ahead of his home state primary Feb. 24. He is endorsing Trump over former Gov. Nikki Haley, who appointed him to his Senate seat in 2012 before Scott then won re-election to the seat multiple times in his own right.

Trump has also been endorsed by Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster and three of the state's Republican members of the U.S. House. Haley's lone congressional endorsement is from Rep. Ralph Norman, R-S.C.

Once Scott makes his endorsement official, Trump will have the backing of 26 out of 49 Senate Republicans.

Haley and Scott had spoken by phone since he left the race in November, though not explicitly about Scott endorsing her, a source familiar with these calls previously told NBC News.

Scott endorsement will come four days before the New Hampshire primary, where Trump hopes to further capitalize on his landslide win in the Iowa caucuses.