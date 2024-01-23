Top Biden aide to leave the White House for campaign leadership role

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden’s campaign is shaking up its senior leadership, having Jennifer O’Malley Dillon move from a role in the White House to overseeing his re-election bid, according to two sources familiar with the decision.

It’s unclear what exactly Dillon’s role will be but current campaign manager Julie Chavez Rodriguez will retain that title for now, according to one source. The person said that this was going to be the plan down the road and it was just accelerated now due to the shrinking GOP field.

The president still has confidence in Chavez Rodriguez, the source said.

O'Malley Dillon’s new role was first reported by The New York Times.

The decision marks a significant staff move, and it was made in part, these people said, because former President Donald Trump consolidated support in the Republican Party faster than anticipated.

O'Malley Dillon was Biden’s campaign manager in 2020. She is currently the deputy chief of staff at the White House.