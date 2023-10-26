Trespasser arrested at RFK Jr.'s home in California

LOS ANGELES — A man was cited and then released on suspicion of trespassing at the home of independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on Wednesday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

After that citation, the man returned to Kennedy’s home in the Brentwood neighborhood of Los Angeles, where he was arrested and booked for violating an emergency protective order, the LAPD said Thursday.

Police identified the man as 28-year-old Jonathan Macht of Los Angeles and said he was being held on $30,000 bail.

A private security detail had already detained Macht for going over the fence surrounding the property when police were called to the home, according to the LAPD.

Kennedy’s campaign released a statement saying that he was home at the time of both incidents.

Kennedy is running for president as an independent after dropping his bid for the Democratic presidential nomination earlier this month. Though he never gained traction in primary polls against President Joe Biden, it's unclear what effect his third-party general election effort will have on the 2024 race.