IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Trump faces about 30 counts in New York grand jury indictment

Trump faces about 30 counts in New York grand jury indictment

The exact charges are still under seal, but are expected to be revealed when Trump is scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday.
Former President Donald Trump boards his airplane, known as Trump Force One, in route to Iowa at Palm Beach International Airport on Monday, March 13, 2023, in West Palm Beach, Fla.
Former President Donald Trump at Palm Beach International Airport on March 13, in Florida.Jabin Botsford / The Washington Post via Getty Images
By Jonathan Dienst, Alex Seitz-Wald and Laura Jarrett

Donald Trump is facing about 30 document fraud-related charges in New York City after a grand jury voted Thursday to indict the former president, two sources familiar with the matter tell NBC News.

The exact charges are unknown because the indictment remains under seal until Trump’s arraignment, which is scheduled for Tuesday. 

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg could choose to unseal the indictment before then, and a judge could consider other applications to do so. But as of Friday morning, it appeared the DA will follow normal procedure and wait to unveil the charges until Trump makes his in-person court appearance Tuesday. 

Image: Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg leaves his office in New York on March 30, 2023.
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg leaves his office in New York on Thursday.Ed Jones / AFP - Getty Images

The case, one of at least three investigations looking into Trump, centers around alleged hush money Trump paid to keep quiet women who alleged they had affairs with him ahead of the 2016 campaign. One woman, Stormy Daniels, and former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen provided information in the case. Trump has denied the affair but acknowledged the payments. 

Cohen is the government’s star witness in the case, which is expected to allege that Trump falsified business records to cover up the payments to Daniels, which should have been classified as a campaign expense. 

Trump has said the payments were a legal expense and that he did nothing wrong, alleging the prosecution is a political witch hunt. 

Jonathan Dienst

Jonathan Dienst is chief justice contributor for NBC News and chief investigative reporter for WNBC-TV in New York.

Alex Seitz-Wald

Alex Seitz-Wald is a senior politics reporter for NBC News.

Laura Jarrett

Laura Jarrett is a senior legal correspondent for NBC News.