Trump faces about 30 counts in New York grand jury indictment

Donald Trump is facing about 30 document fraud-related charges in New York City after a grand jury voted Thursday to indict the former president, two sources familiar with the matter tell NBC News.

The exact charges are unknown because the indictment remains under seal until Trump’s arraignment, which is scheduled for Tuesday.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg could choose to unseal the indictment before then, and a judge could consider other applications to do so. But as of Friday morning, it appeared the DA will follow normal procedure and wait to unveil the charges until Trump makes his in-person court appearance Tuesday.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg leaves his office in New York on Thursday. Ed Jones / AFP - Getty Images

The case, one of at least three investigations looking into Trump, centers around alleged hush money Trump paid to keep quiet women who alleged they had affairs with him ahead of the 2016 campaign. One woman, Stormy Daniels, and former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen provided information in the case. Trump has denied the affair but acknowledged the payments.

Cohen is the government’s star witness in the case, which is expected to allege that Trump falsified business records to cover up the payments to Daniels, which should have been classified as a campaign expense.

Trump has said the payments were a legal expense and that he did nothing wrong, alleging the prosecution is a political witch hunt.