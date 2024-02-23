IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Feb. 23, 2024, 7:44 PM UTC
Trump calls on Alabama legislature to take action to protect IVF services

The former president said that he strongly supports the availability of IVF for couples “who are trying to have a precious baby.”
Former President Donald Trump arrives at a pre-trial hearing at Manhattan Criminal Court on Feb. 15, 2024.
By Rebecca Shabad

Former President Donald Trump on Friday weighed in for the first time on the Alabama Supreme Court's ruling on in vitro fertilization a week ago, signaling that he opposes the decision and urging the state legislature to pass a measure to protect those services.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said that he "strongly" supports the availability of IVF for couples "who are trying to have a precious baby."

"Today, I am calling on the Alabama Legislature to act quickly to find an immediate solution to preserve the availability of IVF in Alabama. The Republican Party should always be on the side of the Miracle of Life — and the side of Mothers, Fathers, and their Beautiful Babies," he wrote.

Rebecca Shabad

Rebecca Shabad is a politics reporter for NBC News based in Washington.