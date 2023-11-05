Trump dominates Florida Republican Party event on Ron DeSantis' home turf

That party, though, now seems dominated by Trump, who has spent months bashing his former political mentee and is up by huge margins on the rest of the Republican presidential field.

DeSantis is not only losing the presidential race but also his grip on the Florida GOP grassroots base that helped him secure the re-election victory in decades just one year ago.

“I think I am going to go with Trump for numerous reasons, but I think the biggest one is I want to see him have four years of uninterrupted progress on the agenda, where he doesn’t have to worry about getting re-elected,” said Samantha Murchie, a 52-year-old resident of New Port Richey, Fla.

It’s a sentiment that rang through the convention hall throughout the day, up to the moment Trump took the stage around 6:30 p.m. for his keynote address.

“Exactly one year from tomorrow….you will vote in the most important election in the history of our country,” Trump said, as “we love Trump” chants broke out in the packed room. “We are going to finish the job we started.”

The clear Trump-lean at the summit was felt early and often.

Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, whose presidential campaign is hovering around 1%, was the first speaker and was booed and jeered after saying he thought there is a “significant likelihood” that Trump would be found guilty of some of the 91 felony charges he faces in four different places.

“Go home,” a member of the crowd yelled out as audience members started to jeer and boo Hutchinson.

A short time later, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, who has built a reputation as one of Trump’s biggest Republican antagonists, was also booed from the start of his speech.

Florida Sen. Rick Scott, who earlier this week endorsed Trump, got the loudest applause line of his nearly 30-minute speech when simply referencing his endorsement of the former president.

Even Saturday's speaking schedule put together by his home state Republican Party seemed stacked against DeSantis. The governor received a mid-afternoon speaking slot, while Trump was the keynote. And between DeSantis and Trump on stage was a series of pro-Trump speakers, including Florida Reps. Byron Donalds and Matt Gaetz, both of whom have formally endorsed Trump..