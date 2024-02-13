Trump endorses Michael Whatley to lead RNC, with Lara Trump as co-chair

WASHINGTON — Former President Donald Trump on Monday endorsed Michael Whatley to be the next head of the Republican National Committee and backed his daughter-in-law Lara Trump as co-chair.

Trump has previously indicated that it was time for RNC chair Ronna McDaniel to step aside. He has also said that he would make recommendations after the South Carolina primary, on Feb. 24, about making changes at the RNC.

"I think my friend Michael Whatley should be the RNC’s next leader," Trump said in a statement, adding that he "has been with me from the beginning, has done a great job in his home state of North Carolina."

Whatley is chairman of the North Carolina Republican party.

The former president also said that his daughter-in-law Lara Trump “has agreed to run as the RNC co-chair.”

“Lara is an extremely talented communicator and is dedicated to all that MAGA stands for,” Trump said in his statement. “She has told me she wants to accept this challenge and would be GREAT!”

NBC News has reached out to Lara Trump for comment.

In a statement Monday night, an RNC spokesman said that McDaniel "has been on the road helping elect Republicans up and down the ballot and she will continue working hard to beat Biden this fall."

"Nothing has changed, and there will be no decision or announcement about future plans until after South Carolina," said RNC spokesman Keith Schipper.