Trump 'is not going to be the nominee' in 2024, N.H. Gov. Chris Sununu says

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu on Sunday predicted that former President Donald Trump will lose the GOP nomination in the 2024 presidential election.

In an interview on NBC News’ “Meet the Press,” Sununu, a Republican who has said he is thinking about his own White House bid, said, Trump is "in the race. He's not going to be the nominee, that's just not going to happen."

"There’s very few people that are on the fence, whether they’re with him or not with him or whatever it might be. So, I think he just has his lane and then there’s everyone else, which is I think a vast majority of the party that’s looking for an alternative,” Sununu said.

"We're moving on. I just don't believe the Republican Party is gonna say that the best leadership for America tomorrow is yesterday's leadership," he added.

Sununu had previously said in an interview on ABC News last month that he doesn’t think Trump could win against President Joe Biden in 2024.

Sununu also predicted that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who has not yet launched a presidential bid, would win in New Hampshire if the election were to happen today. “There’s no doubt about that in my mind," he said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.