Trump posts word cloud boasting voters associate 'revenge' and 'dictatorship' with a second term

Former president Donald Trump posted a word cloud to his Truth Social account Tuesday showcasing words like “revenge” and “dictatorship,” the result of a Daily Mail poll that asked likely voters what word they would use to describe what he wants from a second term.

The poll, conducted by the firm J.L. Partners and released by the Daily Mail on Tuesday, asked 1,000 likely voters for one word to sum up President Joe Biden's and Trump's plans for another term. According to the poll, the most popular word linked to what Biden planned to achieve was “nothing.”

Trump cryptically posted the word cloud to his Truth Social account Tuesday afternoon without comment or context. The word “revenge” in crimson letters stands at the center of the word cloud, with “power” above it and “dictatorship” below it printed in orange.

The Trump campaign did not immediately respond to NBC News’ request for comment.

The former president shared the word cloud weeks after he told Fox News host Sean Hannity during a town hall that he would not be a dictator “except for day one.”

Trump doubled down on his comment moments later on the show, emphasizing the “day one” exception.

“I love this guy,” Trump said, referring to Hannity. “He says, ‘You’re not going to be a dictator, are you?’ I said: ‘No, no, no. Other than Day One.’ We’re closing the border, and we’re drilling, drilling, drilling. After that, I’m not a dictator.

The same day as Trump’s comment on Fox News, the former president’s ally, Kash Patel, who was a National Security Council and Defense Department official during the Trump administration, said on former senior Trump aide Steve Bannon’s podcast that Trump will “come after” the “conspirators” in the media and the government who “helped Joe Biden rig presidential elections,” if he is elected in 2024.

“We’re going to come after you. Whether it’s criminally or civilly, we’ll figure that out,” Patel said on the podcast.

The Daily Mail poll also found Trump faring just ahead of Biden in a direct matchup, with 46% to Trump and 43% to Biden — within the poll's margin of error if 3.1 percentage points.