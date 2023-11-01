Trump is gunning to take over Ron DeSantis' base of power in the Florida GOP

The Republican Party of Florida that Ron DeSantis built is now turning Donald Trump's way.

Trump allies in the state are organizing an effort to flip Republican lawmakers from DeSantis endorsers to Trump. Two sources familiar with the effort told NBC News that as many as six could come out for Trump as early as next week.

The move is scheduled to coincide with this Saturday's Florida Freedom Summit, which will feature all the major Republican presidential candidates and shine a national spotlight on the state.

The sources said details are still being finalized, but they're aiming for an announcement about Florida state-level elected Republicans moving away from DeSantis for next week. In addition to the summit, the third Republican presidential debate (hosted by NBC News) is being held in Miami next Wednesday.

“It’s coming,” the source familiar with the changes said. “Exact number not yet said, but it will be close to 10.”

A Florida Republican lobbyist who has heard about the effort but is not involved said he expects "at least five" to move to Trump.

"There is no doubt that there are more coming next week," he said.

The DeSantis campaign declined to comment.

Trump is also hosting a reception at Mar-a-Lago “honoring” Florida GOP leaders the day after the debate, according to an invitation obtained by NBC News and sources familiar with the event.

An invite to Mar-a-Lago for Republican Party members. Obtained by NBC News

It is a continuation of the Florida GOP’s shift to Trump as he has taken a commanding lead in the 2024 Republican primary.

Trump quickly secured the endorsement of most of the state’s Republican members of Congress, then in September, party leaders voted to get rid of a requirement that GOP presidential candidates support the party’s eventual nominee. That move was supported by Trump — who would not commit to supporting the GOP nominee if it’s not him — but supported by DeSantis, whose teams actively lobbied his home state party to keep the oath in place.

Ahead of that vote, Trump similarly invited Florida Republican leaders to Mar-a-Lago. At the time, the move was seen as a lobbying technique to sway them to get rid of the loyalty oath. Trump’s decision to once again host a similar gathering is being seen in Republican circles as Trump putting the finishing touches on his takeover of DeSantis’ home state party.

“In the lead-up to the repeal of the loyalty oath, state executive committee members were invited to a Mar-a-Lago event,” a longtime Florida Republican said. “It seems like a solid approach to win over grassroots leaders that have been largely ignored by the DeSantis operation during the re-elect and the presidential campaign to this point.”

The speaking schedule for this weekend’s summit is itself seen as further indication of both Trump’s dominance of the party and potentially a sign that Florida GOP Chairman Christian Ziegler — who during his race for chairman of the party was perceived as the pro-Trump candidate — is putting his finger on the scale for Trump.

NBC News has reached out to Ziegler for comment.

DeSantis will be speaking mid-day during the Saturday Florida GOP summit, which is being held in Orlando. It's a contrast with Trump, who secured the slot as the keynote speaker.

DeSantis' mid-afternoon slot is notable not just because it’s at an event hosted by his home state party, but also because he has spent so much money beefing up that same party during his five years in office. DeSantis has raised $4 million alone for voter registration, an effort that helped Republicans not just overtake Democrats' long-held voter registration advantage in the state but helped the GOP quickly build a more than 500,000-person registration advantage.

DeSantis continues to be endorsed by 99 Republicans in the Florida Legislature — a vast majority of the GOP caucus — but even there, signs of an eroding base of support have become evident.

Florida state Rep. Randy Fine, the lone Jewish Republican in the Florida Legislature, earlier this month flipped his endorsement from DeSantis to Trump, citing the governor’s response to the terror attacks in Israel. That flip was first reported by The Messenger.

"I think members are beginning to see the writing on the wall," said Florida state Rep. Juan Carlos Porras said. "Donald Trump is going to be our Republican nominee for President in 2024, and no amount of polling and data can prove otherwise at the moment. I was proud to endorse him back in June when he visited the Versailles Restaurant in Miami, and I will continue to work to make sure he will be the 47th President of the United States."

Trump is also set to suck attention away from next week’s third GOP debate in Miami, an event that represents one of the last opportunities for his opponents to try and regain momentum. He is skipping it — as he did with the first two — and holding a counter programing event in nearby Hialeah.