Trump threatens to blacklist Haley donors

Former President Donald Trump threatened Wednesday to blacklist anyone who donates to Nikki Haley's presidential campaign.

Trump wrote on Truth Social that anyone who makes a contribution to the Haley campaign "from this moment forth, will be permanently barred from the MAGA camp."

"We don't want them, and will not accept them," he added.

Trump's post did not specify whether he was referring only to donations to Haley's campaign or whether the warning extended to any donations given to a pro-Haley political action committee.

Haley responded with a post to X inviting people to donate to her candidacy.

"Well in that case…donate here. Let’s Go!" Haley wrote alongside a link to a fundraising site.

The Trump and Haley campaigns did not immediately respond to requests for further comment.

NBC News confirmed that Haley, the former governor of South Carolina, will be in New York City on Monday and Tuesday for multiple Wall Street fundraisers, according to two campaign sources.

Haley, who has vowed to remain in the race, has touted her fundraising numbers since Trump’s projected win in New Hampshire, saying Wednesday that she raised $1 million in the 24 hours following the New Hampshire primary, a figure her campaign reiterated. NBC News is unable to independently verify the claim, because the Federal Election Commission has not yet released data for that period.

Trump's campaign finished the third quarter of 2023 with more than $37 million on hand, while Haley's campaign finished the quarter with more than $11 million, according to FEC filings. The third quarter ran from July through September.