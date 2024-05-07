Who could be Trump's vice president?

Donald Trump needs to choose a 2024 running mate. Here are the key contenders vying for a spot on the ticket.

Donald Trump’s selection of Mike Pence as his running mate played a key role in his 2016 election win. Now, it’s time for Trump to pick a potential vice president again, and a field of hopefuls is jockeying to catch his eye. Here are the Republicans under consideration — where they came from, the arc of their relationships with Trump, and the biggest reasons why they might or might not be the pick.