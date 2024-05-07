IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Last updated May 7, 2024

Who could be Trump's vice president?

Donald Trump needs to choose a 2024 running mate. Here are the key contenders vying for a spot on the ticket.

Donald Trump’s selection of Mike Pence as his running mate played a key role in his 2016 election win. Now, it’s time for Trump to pick a potential vice president again, and a field of hopefuls is jockeying to catch his eye. Here are the Republicans under consideration — where they came from, the arc of their relationships with Trump, and the biggest reasons why they might or might not be the pick.

By Alec Hernandez, Scott Bland and JoElla Carman